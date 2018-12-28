PHYLLIS JEAN LUNDEEN

Phyllis Jean (Carlson) Lundeen passed to her eternal home on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2018. She was born July 14, 1933 to Louis Arthur and Violet (Erickson) Carlson in Cambridge, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed on the same day at Cambridge Lutheran Church, and was a loving big sister to her two brothers, Roger & Russell Carlson

On April 4, 1953, she married Mark John Lundeen Jr. Together they raised 7 children, Terry (Kathy) Lundeen, Judy (Chris) Larson, Kevin Lundeen, Kathy (Lon) Schmidt, Connie (Joe) Isenhour, Kristi (Jeff) Miller, Karyn (Steve) Mousel. She has 21 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. She was a loving mom who knew the value of hard work, a life of serving others, and a strong faith, and she passed those values on to her children. She encouraged us all to pursue our dreams no matter how far away we ventured.

Her dream was to be a teacher & after graduating early from high school she earned her teaching certificate from St. Cloud State College. Her 1st assignment was as a teacher at a one room schoolhouse, Walbo 86, near Cambridge MN (where she was barely older than some of her students). She continued her education in summer school at UW River Falls to earn her Bachelors Degree in Education. She shared that when students would ask her how long it took to become a teacher, she would say 4 years for most – but 21 years for her.

Phyllis continued teaching, first at Glenwood City Elementary (but she had to resign when she was pregnant with her 7th child. Teachers weren’t allowed to ‘show’ while teaching in those days) and then at Baldwin Woodville Viking Middle school, where she taught 7th grade English (& anything else they requested) for 21 years. Years later, former students still fondly remember being taught by Mrs. Lundeen. She retired to care for her Dad, but when he died one month later, she continued her teaching career as a substitute teacher for as long as she was able.

She was a wonderful cook and loved making delicious meals & treats for all. Her apple pies & apple squares were favorites for her family and friends. Friends could always count on a home baked treat whenever they stopped in.

Phyllis was also a talented quilter, seamstress, and weaver. She loved working with small pieces to make wonderful quilts, sewing clothes for her family, and teaching all her daughters to sew. She treasured her Tuesdays with the Quilters at Trinity Lutheran When she learned to weave rag rugs on her grandmother’s loom, she gave them away as fast as she made them. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, refinishing woodwork & many other ways she could turn something old into something amazing, delicious, or beautiful once again.

She was a loyal friend to many in her community and loved to worship at Holy Cross and Trinity Lutheran. Always ready and willing to help whenever she could, from 4H, to Women of the ELCA, the County Fair and the voting hall.

Phyllis adored her grandchildren, and was never happier than when her house was full of family, especially at Christmas. It was a time to celebrate family and blessings together. Grandma Phyl was truly home for Christmas this year.

Phyllis is survived by her family, her brothers, Roger (Faye) Carlson, Russ (Frank Gamble) Carlson, and in-laws, Philip (Betty) Lundeen, Elna Swanson, Ruth Maples, and many nieces, nephews & special family members; Mike & Lynne’ Cassellius family and Katie Hoffman & Kala Thompson.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Mark and by her brothers-in-law Robert Maples, and Ron Swanson.

Services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Visitation was 12-2 p.m. at the church with the service at 2:00 p.m.. A graveside service and internment was at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery in Cambridge, Minnesota on December 31 at 10:00 a.m.