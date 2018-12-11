Judge orders trials consolidated in New Haven arson case By Editor | December 11, 2018 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Boyceville, News, Tribune News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Boyceville moving ahead with Main Street improvement Project December 11, 2018 | No Comments » Boyceville CAC announces “Spirit of Christmas” contest winners December 11, 2018 | No Comments » Food distribution set for Dec. 15 December 4, 2018 | No Comments » “Spirit of Christmas” celebration to be held this weekend in Boyceville December 4, 2018 | No Comments » Trial scheduled for Wilson man accused of damages at Eagles Nest in Boyceville December 4, 2018 | No Comments »