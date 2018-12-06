Fatality reported in Highway 25 crash

FATAL COLLISION — A 44-year-old Menomonie woman, Amy Lynn Kahl, lost her life Monday morning, December 3 when the 2006 Ford Mustang (shown on the left) she was driving crossed over the centerline and was struck by a 2008 Dodge Ram pick-up driven by 33-year-old Plum City woman, Jessica Marie Bauer, who was not injured. The accident happened at 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 25 just north of 420th Street near Menomonie. —photo by the Wisconsin State Patrol

DUNN COUNTY — Amy Lynn Kahl, a 44-year Menomonie woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident Monday morning, December 3 on State Highway 25 near Menomonie in Dunn County.

Authorities were alerted to a crash involving a car and pick-up truck on Wisconsin Highway 25 about a quarter mile north of 420th Street in Dunn County around 6:45 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The report stated that a southbound 2006 Ford Mustang, driven by Kahl, had crossed over into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a northbound 2008 Dodge Ram pick-up that was being operated by a 33-year-old Plum City woman, Jessica Marie Bauer, who was not injured.

Road conditions are believed to be a mitigating factor in the crash.

The report stated that both Kahl and Bauer were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by Menomonie Fire and Emergency Medical Services as well as the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

