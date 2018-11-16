ROSEMARY E. HILL

Rosemary Emily Hill (Bauch), age 82 of Downing WI, originally from Ashland, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior on November 12, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on December 15, 1935 in Poskin, WI to Frederick Bauch and Agnes Slayton. On May 10, 1952, she married Roy W. Hill in New Auburn, WI.

Rosemary was an avid bingo player, along with the love of embroidery and her puzzles.

Rosemary is survived by nine children; Ruth (Robert) Newbury, David (Georganne) Hill, Janet (Dale) Dalbec, Henry Hill, Daisy (David) Jennings, Mary Sawyer, Caroline (Joseph) Haasl, Betty James, and Christopher Hill along with her cherished 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy W. Hill in 1992, three great granddaughters, Theresa Kayser, Sierra James and Cynthia Dalbec.

Memorial service was held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 19, 2018 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Leroy Nelson officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

