Arlene M. Knoepke, age 92 of Colfax, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arlene was born on May 11, 1926 to Hogan and Oliana (Johnson) Knudson in Colfax. She married Kenneth Knoepke on December 5, 1945 at Holden Lutheran Church. She worked along side her husband on the farm for 36 years until retiring and moving to Sand Creek. Along with farming, she worked at the Farmer’s Store in Colfax and waitressed at the White Birch Inn. After Kenneth’s passing in 1997, she moved back to Colfax and most recently resided at Colfax Health and Rehab.

Arlene was a long-time member of Holden Lutheran Church in Colfax and served on the women’s group. Arlene enjoyed serving at the annual lutefisk suppers and working at the church’s food stand at the fair.

Arlene is survived by two daughters Jean (Bob) Holden and Marcia (Larry) Amble; grandchildren Nate (Missy) Holden, Laura (Chad) Knutson, Brent (Nicole) Amble, Sarah (Casey) Loback; great-grandchildren Kyle, Ella and Chelsi Holden, Anna and Troy Knutson, Brady and Gabrielle Amble, Collin and Grant Loback; her sister Helen Renz; brothers Stanley (Donetta) Knudson, Robert Knudson, Gordon (Mary Samuelson) Knudson; sister-in-law Patricia Knudson and brother-in-law Elmer Knoepke. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, grandson Todd Holden, brothers Milton (Virginia) Knudson, Layton Knudson, Kenneth Knudson and brother-in-law Dean Renz.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 16, 2018 at Holden Lutheran Church, Township of Grant, Dunn County with Pastor Chuck Shingledecker officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.