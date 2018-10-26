Glenwood City firefighters battle vehicle fire at Glen Park Manor

GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City Fire Department was called out to a vehicle fire at Glen Park Manor, 745 First Street in Glenwood City, around 10:48 .m. Friday, October 26.

Apparently, two people were attempting to jump start a disabled car when the other vehicle caught fire. It appeared that the SUV had parked over a large pile of leaves while trying to jump the other vehicle. The running SUV caused the leaves under it to heat up and catch on fire.

The two individuals, who have yet to be identified, attempted to extinguish the fire with a pair of fire suppressant containers which quickly emptied before the fire was out. A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was the first emergency personnel to arrive on scene and attempted to use his fire extinguisher to put out the fire but his efforts also failed. Attempts to push the disabled car back from the burning SUV were also unsuccessful as the car’s transmission was unable to be placed in neutral with a dead battery.

When Glenwood City firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flame were coming from the SUV. The vehicle’s gas tank had been compromised and was leaking gasoline which fueled the fire and made it difficult for firefighters to knock down the flames.

As of noon, the department was still on scene.

The Glenwood City Ambulance along with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office assisted.