Elk Mound earns share of Dunn-St. Croix football championship

By Amber Hayden

MENOMONIE — One word would aptly describe Elk Mound’s performance against Glenwood City in last Friday evening’s Dunn-St. Croix and regular season football finale at UW-Stout’s Don and Nona Williams Stadium – Overpowering!

Pure, simple and definitive.

The Mounders moved the ball with ease on the ground and through the air, racking up 429 yards of offensive performance including 385 yards rushing and a 47-15 lopsided victory over the Hilltoppers.

The win pushed Elk Mound's conference record to 5-1 for a share of this year's D-SC championship with both Spring Valley and Mondovi. This is the second straight conference title for the Mounders who won the crown outright a year ago.

The Mounders, who are now 7-2 after 1-2 start, will head into this Friday night’s WIAA Division 5, level one playoffs with lots of momentum and a six-game winning streak.

“Our team played well and really brought our pads on Friday night,” stated Mounders’ head coach Dave Lew.

Running backs Brady Redwine and Blaze Todd spearheaded the potent Mounders rushing attack.

Redwine capped his final conference game with 22 carries for 265 yards and four touchdowns. The senior now has 1,699 yards and 27 touchdowns for the 2018 season.

Sophomore Blaze Todd burned the Glenwood City defense for an additional 96 yards and a score on just eight hauls.

Behind that duo and the pass-catch combo of seniors Colton Ward, quarterback, and Rian Flynn, receiver, Elk Mound mowed down the Toppers throughout the game.

Elk Mound wasted no time in finding the end zone early and often.

Just two plays into the first offensive possession of the contest, Redwine ripped off a 61-yard rush for six. Jake Mentzel’s kicked the ball between the uprights to give the Mounders a 7-0 lead with just 52 ticks gone off the game clock.

The Hilltoppers went three and out and punted the ball back to Elk Mound once more.

Blaze Todd took the first-down handoff from Colton Ward for four yards to open the second drive. Redwine then ran 36 and 3 yards, the later a second TD that gave Elk Mound a 14-0 at 8:02 lead following a successful kick.

Glenwood City fought back in the first quarter and put the first of their points up on the board with a two-yard ramble from Dakota Dean-Immerman. With a minute left to go Tucker Lagerstrom had a good kick that brought the score to 14-7.

“We stuck to our game plan on both sides of the ball and we had good success which helped us earn a piece of the D-SC Championship for the second year in a row,” stated Lew.

Elk Mound struck pay dirt three times in the second quarter.

With one minute ticked off the second-quarter game clock, senior quarterback Colton Ward found Rian Flynn for a 25 yard reception down field and into the end zone.

Flynn intercepted the ball from the Hilltoppers on the ensuing possession and took it back 62 yards. He went on to catch a six-yard TD pass from Ward that made the score 27-7 following the missed PAT at 6:48.

Brady Redwine went on the run once more for the Mounders, scoring with 20 seconds left in the half from one yard out, Elk Mound tried for the two point conversion but Ward missed the end zone. The Mounders led 33-7 at the end of the half.

Redwine took little time at the start of the second half to add another 66-yard ramble, breaking several Toppers’ tackles on his way to the end zone with ten minutes and eight seconds left in the third quarter. Mentzel made the extra point and Elk Mound went up 40-7.

During the next six minutes of play the Hilltoppers kept possession of the ball and out of the hands of the Mounders.

Elk Mound started the fourth quarter at Glenwood City’s three yard line with Redwine making his way for two yards followed by Blaze Todd for one yard and the touchdown. The extra point was good giving the Mounders a commanding 47-7 lead.

The Topper’s quarterback took matters into his own hands with 2:24 left in the game running for ten yards into the end zone, Brandyn Hallquist took the ball in for the two point conversion making it 47-15 with just 2:24 left.

The Mounders took a knee on the final plays of the game to run the clock down and ending it 47-15.

Colton Ward was an efficient 3-for-3 for 44 yards and two scores all of which went to Rian Flynn

Elk Mound, the #3 seed, will host the level one playoff game against #6 seed Stanley-Boyd this Friday October 19.

Glenwood City…………..7 0 0 8 – 15

Elk Mound………………14 19 7 7 – 47

First Quarter

EM 68 yard rushing TD by B. Redwine (kick good) 11:08

EM 3 yard rushing TD by B. Redwine (kick good) 8:02

GC 2 yard rushing TD by D. Dean-Immerman (kick good) 1:01

Second Quarter

EM 25 yard reception TD by R. Flynn (kick good) 11:00

EM 6 yard reception TD by R. Flynn (kick fail) 6:48

EM 1 yard rushing TD by B. Redwine (run fail) 0.20

Third Quarter

EM 66 yard rushing TD by B. Redwine (kick good) 10:08

Fourth Quarter

EM 1 yard rushing TD by B. Todd (kick good) 11:22

GC 10 yard rushing TD by H. DeSmith (run good) 2:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing (att-comp-yds-int): (GC) (15-8-85-1) H. DeSmith 15-8-85-1; (EM) (3-3-44-0) C. Ward 3-3-44-0.

Rushing (att-yds): (GC) (42-133) H. DeSmith 10-27, E. Hanson 3-5, D. Dean-Immerman 14-39, C. Peterson 8-34, D. Loring 6-20, B. Hallquist 1-8; (EM) (34-385) B. Redwine 22-64, B. Todd 8-96, R. Flynn 3-25, B. Lew 1-0.

Receiving (rec-yds): (GC) (8-85) T. Davis 3-32, B. Hallquist 3-44, C. Peterson 1-8, D. Loring 1-1; (EM) (3-44) R. Flynn 3-44.