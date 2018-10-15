Boyceville fire board approves $192,000 budget for 2019

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Community Fire District Board has approved a budget of $192,000 for 2019, representing a 32 percent increase over the 2018 budget.

The 2019 budget increase of about $46,000 includes a $10,000 increase for renting the fire station, going from $6,000 in 2018 to $16,000 in 2019, said Cory Green, Boyceville fire chief, at the October 10 meeting of the Boyceville fire board.

The Village of Boyceville owns the fire station and rents it to the fire district.

“The village is getting impatient. We thought we would have it available for village equipment,” said Gilbert Krueger, chair of the fire board and Boyceville village president.

The 2019 budget also includes a $1,000 increase for department supplies and expenses, a decrease of $2,500 for training, a $2,000 increase for protective equipment and clothing, and a $39,000 increase for the payment on the new fire truck.

In 2018, the Boyceville fire department paid about $100,000 in architectural fees for the new fire station.

The Boyceville fire department also paid $300,000 down on the new fire engine.

The remaining cost of the fire engine that will have to be borrowed is $213,000, Green said.

The Boyceville fire department will receive a loan for $318,000 to cover the cost of the fire truck and to put money back into the fire department’s account for the architectural design fees, he said.

The $105,000 will reimburse the general fund for money used to design the new fire station, Krueger said.

Chuck Siler, representative for the Town of Tiffany, said he was concerned about the increased cost to the townships for paying for the new fire station.

If the fire district borrows the money for a fire station, the Town of Tiffany will have to take money out of the highway fund to pay the fire district for the fire station because the township cannot levy any more in taxes due to the state’s revenue limits, Siler said.

If, on the other hand, each of the individual municipalities in the fire district borrow money on their own to pay for the fire station, then the debt service payment can be placed outside of the levy limit and will not have to come from the road budget, he said.

The Boyceville Community Fire District Board unanimously approved the 2019 budget.

Voting in favor were representatives for the Towns of Hay River, Hew Haven, Stanton, Tiffany, Sherman and the Village of Boyceville.

The Village of Wheeler did not have a representative at the fire board meeting.

The Boyceville Community Fire District Board meets next on November 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Boyceville village hall on Charlotte Street.

Assessments

Assessments for the 2019 Boyceville fire department will include:

• Town of Hay River — $30,566, representing an increase of $13,357 over the 2018 assessment.

• Town of New Haven (87 percent in the fire district) — $19,566, representing an increase of $9,020 over the 2018 assessment.

• Town of Sherman (51 percent in the district) — $18,805, representing an increase of $8,557 over the 2018 assessment.

• Town of Stanton — $29,376, representing an increase of $12,885 over the 2018 assessment.

• Town of Tiffany (72 percent in the Boyceville fire district) — $15,327, representing an increase of $6,672 over the 2018 assessment.

• Village of Boyceville — $23,422, representing an increase of $10,105 increase over the 2018 assessment.

• Village of Wheeler — $4,688, representing an increase of $1,979 over the 2018 assessment.