Boyceville ambulance district board approves $466,372 budget for 2019

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville Community Ambulance District Board has approved a budget of $466,372 for 2019.

The biggest increase in the budget is wages for the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), said Matt Feeney, director of the Boyceville ambulance service, at the Boyceville ambulance district board’s October 10 meeting.

Under the new budget, an EMT basic will be paid $9 an hour, and an advanced EMT will be paid $10 per hour, Feeney said.

The total amount in the budget for EMT wages is $190,000.

[emember_protected] Normally the increase would be more than the ambulance service could afford, Feeney said.

The 2019 budget, however, includes no wages for a driver. As of January 1, there will be no driver’s position, and the $10,000 per year for the driver will go toward salaries for the EMTs, he said.

The 2019 budget also includes an increase for the ambulance director.

Feeney said he was requesting an increase because the director’s salary has not increased since 2010.

During the past several years, the director’s duties have expanded to include budgeting for the service, doing the payroll and paying the bills, Feeney noted.

In the 2019 budget, the ambulance service director’s salary will increase from $12,600 to $15,000.

Other increases in the budget include an additional $250 for the village office, maintenance and personnel expense for a total of $500, as well as a $2,000 increase to $25,000 for insurance on the building, auto, liability and workers’ compensation.

The 2019 budget also includes $65,000 for uncollectible run charges.

State law requires 40 percent of the uncollectible run charges be written off, Feeney noted.

The budget includes, too, $17,844 to be paid for the new ambulance station on a 30-year loan. The payment is broken down into $9,544 for principal on the station and $8,300 in interest.

The payment in the 2019 budget for the Medic 10 ambulance is $28,628 on a seven-year loan, which includes $24,660 in principal on the ambulance and $3,968 in interest.

The Boyceville Community Ambulance District Board unanimously approved the 2019 budget.

Representatives from the Towns of Hay River, New Haven, Stanton, Tiffany, Sherman, Sheridan and the Village of Boyceville voted in favor of the budget.

Assessments

Assessments for the 2019 budget for the Boyceville ambulance service will include:

• Town of Hay River — $38,087, representing an increase of $7,767, based on average runs from 2012-2016 of 19 per year, based on 13 percent of equalized value in the district, with an estimated population as of October 2015 of 563.

• Town of New Haven (part of the area) — $32,096, representing a decrease of $534, based on average runs from 2012-2016 of 14 per year, based on 14 percent of the equalized value in the district, with an estimated population as of October 2015 of 597.

• Town of Sheridan (part of the area) — $10,460, representing a decrease of $2,892, based on average runs from 2012-2016 of 6 per year, based on 3 percent of equalized value in the district, with an estimated population as of October 2015 of 130.

• Town of Sherman (part of the area) — $24,494, representing an increase of $650, based on average runs from 2012-2016 of 13 per year, based on 11 percent of equalized value in the district, with an estimated population as of October 2015 of 456.

• Town of Stanton — $43,134, representing an increase of $5,373, based on average runs from 2012-2016 of 19 per year, based on 19 percent of equalized value in the district, with an estimated population as of October 2015 of 794.

• Town of Tiffany — $37,482, representing an increase of $7,135, based on average runs from 2012-2016 of 18 per year, based on 14 percent of equalized value in the district, with an estimated population as of October 2015 of 623.

• Village of Boyceville — $97,906, representing an increase of $2,739, based on average runs from 2012-2016 of 59 per year, based on 26 percent of equalized value in the district, with an estimated population as of October 2015 of 1,089.

Other business

In other business, the Boyceville Community Ambulance District Board:

• Learned that as of October 10, the Boyceville ambulance service had remaining funds on hand of $68,087.29.

• Learned that the Boyceville ambulance service station will have free hot chocolate and apple cider on Halloween for visitors.

• Learned that a grant had covered the entire cost of purchasing two new stair chairs for $6,480. The new equipment will be beneficial in bringing people down the stairs in difficult circumstances, such as narrow staircases in old farmhouses, Feeney said. The stair chairs are “very safe and very efficient,” and there will be one on each ambulance, he said.

• Learned Feeney is still waiting for the audit report from 2017 but that he had spoken with the person doing the audit, and the report is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

• Learned the Boyceville ambulance service would be starting with the FirstNet service the following week. FirstNet is a broadband network available for public safety personnel and first responders to provide priority service to the tower. “We can get through at any time,” Feeney said. During an emergency situation such as a tornado or a flood or a school shooting, networks would likely be busy with people calling loved ones to check on their safety, he said. In addition, by law, the ambulance service must have two forms of communication available. The FirstNet phones also have a push-to-talk feature and can be used like a walkie-talkie if the radio service is not working, Feeney said.

The Boyceville Community Ambulance District Board meets next on January 16, 2019, at the Boyceville village hall on Charlotte Street at 6:30 p.m. [/emember_protected]