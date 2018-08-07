Virginia Elizabeth Engebretson joined her heavenly father on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Glenhaven Inc. in Glenwood City, WI with hospice.

[emember_protected]

Virginia was born to Carl and Lillian (Lester) Brehm on April 24, 1921 in Knapp, WI. She moved with family to Boyceville, WI when she was six years old, attending Boyceville High School and lived in the Boyceville area all her life.

On August 20, 1938 Virginia married Edward Engebretson. She worked at Walter’s Clothing Store for 10 years and then at Sandy Lee Manufacturing for 20 years, retiring in 1984. Following Edward’s death in 1975 she later married Arthur Bygd on January 15, 1983. They spent their first five years together in Florida during the winters, when Arthur died in 1995.

Virginia was a life member of the United Methodist Church of Boyceville. She enjoyed volunteering at the Boyceville Senior Center for many years. She also enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, crocheting and reading.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husbands Edward Engebretson and Arthur Bygd, parents, brother Edward Brehm, sisters Phyllis Grambow and Margaret Palmer.

She is survived by three children: Lowell (Barbara) of Richland, WA, Judy (Lamont) Bygd of Eau Claire, WI and Alice (Wes) Tuttle of Glenwood City, WI; Grandchildren Scott Bygd, Tammy (Ray) Bygd Skwierczynski, Jodi (Wally) Tuttle Jensen, Warren (Megan) Tuttle, Darren (Shannon) Tuttle, Richard (Karen) Engebretson, Vicki Engebretson, Edward Engebretson and Amy (Allen) Persinger; 18 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren; sister Betty Palmer Pittman; stepchildren Jean Bosshart, Lamont (Judy) Bygd and Orland (Pat) Bygd; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the United Methodist Church of Boyceville with Reverend Shannon Mattison officiating. Burial will be in the Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services Wednesday. Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City is assisting the family. [/emember_protected]