MALCOLM C. SHAW

Malcolm Clifford Shaw, age 94, of Boyceville passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Above and Beyond Adult Home.

Malcolm was born June 8, 1924 to Leonard and Minnie (Moe) Shaw in Otter Creek Township, Dunn County. On July 2, 1955 Malcolm married Marlis Schutts in West St. Paul, MN.

Malcolm served his country during WWII in the Army from 1942-1946. He started out farming in the Baldwin area and also worked in St. Paul, MN for American Hoist and Derrick. In 1965 he bought a farm near Boyceville where he continued to farm.

In his younger years he bowled in a league. He was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wheeler for many years, serving as custodian. Malcolm loved nature and the outdoors. He liked to hunt and always showed compassion towards all animals. Especially jerseys, collies and schnauzers.

Malcolm is survived by sister-in-law Ann Schutts as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marlis, siblings Myrtle (Calvin) Robbins, Hilman (Myrtle) Shaw, Lenore (Ralph) Wisdom, Elaine (Manard) Krueger, Marvel (James) Rowell, Ruth (Harlan) Rognolt, Violet (Eugene) Harland, Gilman (Maxine) Shaw and an infant sister Joyce.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wheeler with Pastor Ron Burke officiating. Burial will take place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn County with military honors by Harmon-Harris American Legion Post #314. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

