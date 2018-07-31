2018 St. Croix County Fair Results

Listed below are the results the 2018 St. Croix County Fair Champions:

[emember_protected]

DAIRY

Holstein

Jr. Champion Registered: Eva Doornink, Baldwin Wide Awake; Jr. Champion Grade: Avery Iverson, Dry Run Go Getters; Sr. Champion Registered: Avery Utecht, Baldwin Wide Awake; Sr. Champion Grade: Kyle Matthews, Dry Run Go Getters. GRAND CHAMPION: Avery Utecht, Baldwin Wide Awake. RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Austin Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake.

Guernsey

Jr. Champion Registered: Haley Beukema, Lone Pine; Jr. Champion Grade: N/A; Sr. Champion Registered: Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hills; Sr. Champion Grade: N/A. GRAND CHAMPION: Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hills: RES GRAND CHAMPION: Olivia Holzman, Harmony Hills.

Jersey

Jr. Champion Registered: Levi Nelson, Springbrook; Jr. Champion Grade: Noah Schommer, Lone Pine; Sr. Champion Registered: Derek Utecht, Jr. Holstein Association; Sr. Champion Grade: N/A.GRAND CHAMPION: Derek Utecht, Jr. Holstein Association; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Derek Morrill, North County.

Brown Swiss

Jr. Champion Registered: Hannah Nelson, Baldwin Wide Awake; Jr. Champion Grade: N/A; Sr. Champion Registered: N/A; Sr. Champion Grade: N/A.GRAND CHAMPION: Hannah Nelson, Baldwin Wide Awake; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Hannah Nelson, Baldwin Wide Awake.

Any Other Breed

Jr. Champion Registered: Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; Jr. Champion Grade: Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Sr. Champion Registered: Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; Sr. Champion Grade: Tatum Timm, Sunnyside Shamrocks. GRAND CHAMPION: Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Austin Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake.

Dairy Supreme Champ

Avery Utecht, Baldwin Wide Awake.

Showmanship

4th Grade Showman: Lilly Peterson, Baldwin Wide Awake; 5th Grade Showman: Levi Nelson, Springbrook; 6th Grade Showman: Katelyn Gallatin, Dry Run Go Getters; 7th – 8th Grade Showman: Becca Luckwaldt, Lone Pine; 9th – 10th Grade Showman: Haley Beukema, Lone Pine; 11th Grade & Over: Eva Doornink, Baldwin Wide Awake.

Dress A Species Contest

Wicked Witch & Flying Monkey, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Carrie Udderwood, Lone Pine.

Outstanding Dairy Member

Austin Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake

BEEF

Market

Champion Hereford Breed: Lucy Mansell, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Any Other Breed: Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine; Champion Crossbred: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; Champion Dairy: Jonas Draxler, Bellringers; Champion Simmental: Tyler Larson, Springbrook. GRAND CHAMP MARKET: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; RES GRAND CHAMP MKT: Allen Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves.

Breeding Stock

Champion Angus: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; Champion Hereford: Rachel Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Shorthorn: Logan Hillman, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Simmental: N/A; Champion Any Other Breed: Jared Dobberstein, Trail Blazers; Champion Commercial: Kole Lorentz, Lone Pine. GRAND CHAMPION: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Kole Lorentz, Lone Pine; Jr. Bull Grand: Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; Jr. Bull Reserve Grand: Madeline Klatt, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Cow/Calf Grand Champion: Devan Sanftner, Forest Timberwolves; Cow/Calf Reserve Grand: Mathew Prinsen, Dry Run Go Getters; Bred & Owned – Market Champion: Sienna Bengston-Palmer, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Bred and Owned – Female Champion: Josie Lorentz, Lone Pine.

Showmanship

Beginners (Grades 4-5): Josephine Lorentz, Lone Pine; Juniors (Grades 6-7): Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Intermediate (Grades 8-9): Klay Lorentz, Lone Pine; Senior (10th Grade & Over): Allen Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Explorer: Abe Draxler, Bellringers.

Club / Chapter Herd

Roberts Ribbon Reapers

Best Fitted Animal

Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters.

SWINE

Market

GRAND CHAMPION HOG: Kole Lorentz, Baldwin Woodville FFA; RESERVE GRAND CHAMP HOG: Abbie Delong, Lone Pine.

Showmanship

Champion Grades 4 – 5: Levi Nelson, Springbrook; Champion Grades 6 – 7: Libby Wagner, Bellringers; Champion Grades 8 – 9: Alyssa Fouks, Forest Timberwolves; Champion 10th Grade & Over: Mitchell Anderson, Rolling Hills; RESERVE GRAND CHAMP: Kole Lorentz, Baldwin Woodville FFA; GRAND CHAMPION: Mitchell Anderson, Rolling Hills.

SHEEP

Market

Champion Pen of Market Lambs: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; RES GRAND MARKET LAMB: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMP MARKET LAMB: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine.

Breeding Stock – Wool

Champion Any Other Breed Wool – Ewe Supreme: Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Any Other Breed Wood – Reserve Supreme: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Any Other Breed Reg. Wool – Ram Supreme: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Any Other Breed – Ram Reserve Supreme: Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

Breeding Stock – Meat

Champion Hampshire Ewe: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Southdown Ewe: Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Suffolk Ewe: Laura White, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Wether Style Ewe: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Any Other Reg Breed: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Crossbred: Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Commercial Ewe: Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Commercial (Wool): N/A; Champion Commercial (Meat): N/A; RESERVE GRAND EWE: Lydia Melby, Dry Run Go Getters; GRAND CHAMPION EWE: David Thompson, Lone Pine

Champion Hampshire Ram: Katelynn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion Any Other Reg Breed: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Wether Style Ram: Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Southdown Ram: Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters; RESERVE GRAND RAM: David Thompson, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION RAM: Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters.

Showmanship

Senior Showmanship Champion: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Intermediate Showman Champion: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Junior Showman Champion: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Beg. Showmanship Champion: Katelyn Bazille, Dry Run Go Getters.

GOATS

Dairy

Champion Junior Dairy Doe: Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Senior Dairy Doe: Logan Berg, Wildwood; Champion Dairy Buck: Logan Berg, Wildwood; RES GRAND CHAMP DAIRY: Emily Kennett, Wildwood; GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY: Logan Berg, Wildwood; Best Uddered: Havilah Berg, Wildwood.

Meat

Champion Junior Meat Doe: Madlynn Gunderson, Double Good; Champion Senior Meat Doe: Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves; RES GRAND CHAMPION ​MEAT GOAT: Dazey Prinsen, Dry Run Go Getters; GRAND CHAMP MEAT GOAT: Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good.

Alpine

Champion Jr Alpine Goat: Trisha Berg, Wildwood; Champion Sr Alpine Goat: Josiah Berg, Wildwood; RES GRAND CHAMPION AOB: Austin DeBoer, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION AOB: Emily Kennett, Wildwood.

Any Other Breed

Champion AOB Doe: N/A; Champion AOB Buck: N/A; RES GRAND CHAMPION ALPINE: Rachel Berg, Wildwood; GRAND CHAMPION ALPINE: Josiah Berg, Wildwood.

Market Meat

RES GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Dazey Prinsen, Dry Run Go Getters; GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT: Madalyn Gunderson; Double Good.

Showmanship

Champion Beg. Showmanship: Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Junior Showmanship: Johnathan Beyer, Wildwood; Champion Inter./Sr. Showman: Logan Berg, Wildwood.

CARCASS

Beef

Grand Champion Carcass: Kimberly Spaeth, Glenwood City FFA; Reserve Grand Champion Carcass: Rose Gillis, Forest Timberwolves.

Swine

Grand Champion Carcass: Riley Schachtner, Riverside; Reserve Grand Champion Carcass: Dylan Raymond, Baldwin Wide Awake.

Sheep

Grand Champion Carcass: Isabella Thommes, Riverside; Reserve Grand Champion Carcass: David Thompson, Lone Pine.

Goats

Grand Champion Carcass: Madalynn Gunderson, Double Good; Reserve Grand Champion Carcass: Dazey Prinsen, Dry Run Go Getters.

HORSES

Showmanship

Top Blue – Grade 9 and older: Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake; Top Blue – Grade 7-8: N/A; Top Blue – Grade 5-6; Amelia Blasing, Riverside; Top Blue – Grade 3 – 4: N/A; Reserve Champion: Abbie Derrick, Riverside; Champion: Madison Kwak: Sunnyside Shamrocks.

English Equitation

Top Blue – Grade 11+: Aria Tarras, New Richmond FFA; Top Blue – Grade 9-10: N/A; Top Blue – Grades 7-8: N/A; Top Blue – Grade 5-6: Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Top Blue – Grade 3 – 4: N/A; Reserve Champion: Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion: Harley Lentz, Rolling Hills.

English Pleasure

Top Blue – Grades 11+: Aria Tarras, New Richmond FFA; Top Blue – Grades 9-10: N/A; Top Blue – Grade 7-8: N/A; Top Blue – Grade 5-6: Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Top Blue – Grade 3 – 4; Torilynn Ellefson: Hudson Lucky Horsehoes, Reserve Champion: N/A; Champion: N/A.

Stock Seat Pleasure

Top Blue – Grades 11+: Dakota Gartmann, Baldwin Woodville FFA; Top Blue – Grades 9-10: Makenna Miller, Lone Pine; Top Blue – Grade 7-8: N/A; Top Blue – Grade 5-6: Madison Kwak; Sunnyside Shamrocks; Top Blue – Grade 3 – 4: N/A

Reserve Champion

Dakota Gartmann: Baldwin Woodville FFA; Champion: Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks.

Western Pleasure

Top Blue – Grades 11+: Dakota Gartmann, Baldwin Woodville FFA; Top Blue – Grades 9-10: Makenna Miller, Lone Pine; Top Blue – Grade 7-8: Wyatt Mentink, Double Good; Top Blue – Grade 5-6: Amelia Blasing, Riverside; Top Blue – Grade 3 – 4: N/A; Reserve Champion: N/A; Champion: N/A.

Pleasure Driving – Top Blue

N/A.

Western Riding – Top Blue

Bareback Equit. – Top Blue

Top Blue Grades 9-13: N/A; Top Blue Grades 6-8: N/A;

Costume – Top Blue

3-way Tie: Madison Doyle – Hudson Lucky Horseshoes, AJ Lentz – Rolling Hills, Mary Kaul – Trail Blazers.

Trail Class

Top Blue – Grades 3 – 4: N/A; Top Blue – Grades 5-6: Mattias Engstrom, Tri River Voyagers; Top Blue – Grades 7-8: Emelia Olson, Tri River Voyagers; Top Blue – Grades 9 and over: Tyler Mentink, Double Good; Reserve Champion: Tyler Mentink, Double Good; Champion: Mattias Engstrom, Tri River Voyagers;

Stall Award

N/A.

Gymkhana High Point:

Grades 11 & Up: MacKenzie Dow, Tri-River Voyagers; Grades 9-10: MacKenzie Korent, Rolling Hills; Grades 7-8: Kaisa Engstrom, Tri-River Voyagers; Grades 5-6: Mattias Engstrom, Tri-River Voyagers; Grades 3-4: Makynna Richter, Riverside.

Dressage High Point

English Introduction: Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks; English Training: Lana Erickson, Double Good; Level 1: Payton Gilbertson, Baldwin Woodville FFA; Overall English Reserve Grand: Payton Gilbertson, Baldwin Woodville FFA; Overall English Grand Champion: Madison Kwak, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Western Introduction: Grace Mentink, Lone Pine; Western Basic: Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake; Overall Western Reserve Grand: Mary Kaul, Trail Blazers; Overall Western Grand Champion: Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake.

POULTRY

Best in Class

American: RayJob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters; Asiatic: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Continental: Caelynn Carter, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; English: Lilyana Steinke, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Meditteranean: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Any Other Breed: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Crossbred: Jordyn Rock, Lone Pine; Clean Legged Bantam: Madelyn Dorsey, Forest Timberwolves; Feather Legged Bantam: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Game Bantam: Madelyn Dorsey, Forest Timberwolves; Duck: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Turkey: Grant Rock, Lone Pine; Goose: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Pigeon: Lillian Beukema, Lone Pine; Market: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Bred & Owned: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Eggs: Jennifer Graham, Dry Run Go Getters; Best of Show – Male: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Best of Show – Female: RayJob Amundson, Dry Run Go Getters.

Showmanship

Champion Novice Showmanship: N/A; Champion Explorer Showmanship: Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Beginner Showmanship: Caelynn Carter, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Junior Showmanship: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Intermediate Showman: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Senior Showmanship: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Best in Class- Exotic Poultry: Marissa Metzler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes.

RABBITS

Showmanship

Champion Beginner Showmanship: Tessa Wagner, Bellringers; Champion Intermediate Showman: Rheanna Bignell, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Senior Showmanship: Alyssa Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Explorer Showmanship: N/A .

Rabbit Trophies

Champion Best of Commercial Class: Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Best of Fancy Class: Brett Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Best in Show: Brett Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

DOGS

Dog Obedience

Champion Beginner Pre Novice: Jasmine Schmitt, Harmony Hills; Champion Pre-Novice A (Grade 3-7): Bennett Hatfield, Rolling Hills; Champion Pre-Novice A (8th & up): N/A; Champion Pre-Novice B (Grade 3-7): N/A; Champion Pre-Novice B (8th & up): N/A; Champion Novice A: N/A; Champion Novice B: Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Graduate Novice: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; Champion Pre-Open: N/A; Champion Open: N/A; Champion Pre-Utility: N/A; Champion Utility: Abigail Stark, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Brace Pre-Novice: N/A; Champion Team: N/A.

Showmanship

Champion Beginner I Showmanship: Brekken McAbee, Lone Pine; Champion Beginner II Showmanship: Lydia Bennett, Bellringers; Champion Intermediate I Showman: Bennett Haftield, Rolling Hills; Champion Intermediate II Showman: Johnathan Beyer, Rolling Hills; Champion Senior Showmanship: Abigail Stark, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

SMALL ANIMALS

RESERVE GRAND CHAMP CAVY: Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake; GRAND CHAMPION CAVY: Abbie Weller, Rolling Hills.

Other Small Animals

RES GR CHAMP SMALL ANIMALS: Sabrina Blodgett, Harmony Hills; GRAND CHAMP SMALL ANIMAL: Karlie Thorsen, Harmony Hills.

ANIMAL SCIENCE

Champion Veterinary Science: Eva Doornink, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Animal Science: N/A; Champion Horseless Horse: N/A; Champion Llama: N/A; RES GRAND CHAMPION: N/A. GRAND CHAMPION: N/A.

CATS

RESERVE GRAND CHAMP CAT: Brooklyn Monicken, Wildwood; GRAND CHAMPION CAT: Thomas Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers. RES GRAND CHAMPION KITTEN: N/A; GRAND CHAMPION KITTEN: N/A.

Best Decorated Cage

Thomas Iverson, Roberts Ribbon Reaper.

PLANT & SOIL SCIENCE

Champion Field Crop: Charles Schachtner, Riverside; Champion Vegetable: Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Herb: Garett Mentink, Lone Pine; Champion Garden Fun/​Plant Crafts: Abigail Loberg, Wildwood; Champion Fruit: Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

FLOWERS & HOUSEPLANTS

Champion Fresh/Dried Flower: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Arrangement: Ella Olson, Tri-River Voyagers; Champion Container Plant/Garden: Lane Prusak, Forest Timberwolves; OUTSTANDING FLOWER EXHIBITOR: Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers; Champion Houseplant (Grades 4-6): Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills; Champion Houseplant (7th Grade & up): Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers; RES GRAND CHAMP HOUSEPLANT: Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMP HOUSEPLANT: Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers; Champion Home Landscaping: Madalyne Booth, Sunnyside Shamrocks.

NATURAL RESOURCE

SCIENCE & NATURESPACE

Champion Class A – G: Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Class H – L: Isabella Thommes, Riverside; Champion Class M – Q: Joshua Larson, Lone Pine; RES GRAND CHAMPION ​EXHIBIT (Classes A –Q): Grady McAbee, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION EXHIBIT ​(Classes A – Q): Joshua Larson, Lone Pine.

COMPETITIVE SHOOT

Champion Beginner No Aids: Aloyious Lentz, Rolling Hills; Champion Beginners Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery: Brekken McAbee, Lone Pine; Champion Grade 3-5 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery: N/A; Champion Grade 3-5 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery: Madisyn Doyle, Hudson’s Lucky Horeshoes; Champion Grade 6-8 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery: Levi Dobberstein, Trail Blazers; Champion Grade 6-8 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery: Dylan Hanson, Double Good; Champion Grade 9-13 No Aids Competitive Shoot Archery: Jacob Medchill, Riverside; Champion Grade 9-13 Aids/Sights Competitive Shoot Archery: Grady McAbee, Lone Pine; RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY: Stephanie Geisler, Hudson’s Lucky Horseshoes: GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT ARCHERY: Grady McAbee, Lone Pine.

AIR RIFLE

Champion Beginners Iron Sights Competitive Shoot: Brystol Shearer, Lone Pine; Champion 12years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot: Vaughn Berger, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion 12years-Grade 8 Scope Competitive Shoot: Timber Keller, Rolling Hills.

RIFLE

Champion 12years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot: Hayden Shearer, Lone Pine; Champion 12years-Grade 8 Scope: Dylan Hanson, Double Good; Champion Grade 9-13 Iron Sights: Joshua Larson, Lone Pine; Champion Grade 9-13 Scope: Eve Schmit, Riverside; RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT AIR RIFLE/RIFLE: Eve Schmit, Riverside; GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT AIR RIFLE/RIFLE: Joshua Larson, Lone Pine.

SHOTGUN

Champion Beginners Iron Sights Competitive Shoot: N/A; Champion 12years-Grade 8 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot: Dylan Hanson, Double Good; Champion Grades 9-13 Iron Sights Competitive Shoot: Garrett Thon, Springbrook; RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT SHOTGUN: Christian Peterson, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION COMPETITIVE SHOOT SHOTGUN: Garrett Thon, Springbrook.

LEATHERCRAFT

Champion Stamped Leathercraft – ​Beginners: Royal Bignell, Bellringers; Champion Stamped Leathercraft – ​Intermediate: Savannah Briese, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Stamped Leathercraft – ​Senior: N/A; Champion Tooled Leathercraft- ​Beginners: N/A; Champion Tooled Leathercraft-​Intermediate: Libby Wagner, Bellringers; Champion Tooled Leathercraft-​Senior: Nathan Berends, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; RES GRAND CHAMP LEATHER: Royal Bignell, Bellringers; GRAND CHAMPION LEATHER: Libby Wagner, Bellringers.

POTTERY/CERAMICS

Champion Pottery Hand Built: Ella Olson, Tri-River Voyagers; Champion Bisque Grades 4-5: Emily Tews, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion Bisque Grades 6-8: N/A. Champion Bisque Grades 9-13: N/A. Reserve Champion Kiln-Fired Ceramics Grades 4 – 5: Lillie McGee, Harmony Hills; Champion Kiln-Fired Ceramics ​Grades 6 – 8: Jacob Berends, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Kiln-Fired Ceramics ​Grades 9 and Over: Nathan Berends, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Pottery Wheel – Thrown: Ella Olson, Tri-River Voyagers; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION POTTERY/CERAMIC: Emily Tews, Glen Hills Climbers; GRAND CHAMPION POTTERY/CERAMIC: Jacob Berends, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

DRAWING AND PAINTING

Champion Drawing (Grades 4 – 7): Ashylyn Maxwell, Tri-River Voyagers; Champion Drawing (8th & over): Sara Nyhus, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Painting (Grades 4 – 7): Katelynn Peterson, Rolling Hills; Champion Painting (8th & Over): Sydney Haseleu, Springbrook; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Katelynn Peterson, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION: Sara Nyhus, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

CULTURAL ARTS

Champion Hand Stenciling (4-7): N/A; Champion Hand Stenciling (8th & up): N/A; Champion Rubber Stamp (4 – 6): N/A; Champion Rubber Stamp (7 – 9): Abigail Loberg, Wildwood; Champion Rubber Stamp (10th & up): Natalie Larson, Double Good; Champion Block Printing (4-6): Evan Hojem, Bellringers; Champion Block Printing (7-9): N/A; Champion Block Printing (10th & up): N/A; Champion Scrapbooking (4 – 6): Kaiden McWilliams, Springbrook; Champion Scrapbooking (7 – 9): N/A; Champion Scrapbooking (10th & Up): Kelsie Nawrocki, Lone Pine; Champion Other Arts (Grades 4-6): Keelyn Lee, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Other Arts (7 – 9): Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves; Champion Other Arts (10th & up): Claudia Lentz, Riverside; Champion Creative Stitchery ( 4 – 7): N/A; Champion Creative Stitchery (8th&up): N/A; Champion Jewelry Making (4-6): Isabella Langness, Springbrook; Champion Jewelry Making (7-9): N/A. Champion Jewelry Making (10th & up): Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Graphic Art design: Megan Spott, Springbrook; RES GRAND CHAMPION OTHER ARTS & CRAFTS (Classes F-M): Keelyn Lee, Baldwin Wide Awake; GRAND CHAMPION OTHER ARTS AND CRAFTS (Classes F-M): Claudia Lenz, Riverside; Champion Creative Writing: Sadie Stansbury, Bellringers; Champion Communications: N/A; Champion Lots 1-4: Tyler Franklin, Bellringers; Champion Vocal: Jadyn Huftel, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Piano: Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Drum: N/A; Champion String: Tyler Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Other Instrumental: Jared Dobberstein, Trail Blazers; Champion Dance: Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills; Champion Theatrical: Alanah Ilac, Tri-River Voyagers; Champion Any Other Performance Not Listed: N/A; RES GRAND CHAMPION COMMUNICATION ARTS (N – P): Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION COMMUNICATION ARTS (N – P): Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Champion Colored Class A Beginners (Grades 4 – 6): Ava Lindley, Rolling Hills; Champion Colored Class B Beginners (7 – 13): Sydney Haseleu, Springbrook; Champion Colored Intermediate (suggested 3+ years) Class C: David Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Colored Advanced (suggested 5+ years) Class D: Makenna Miller, Lone Pine; Champion Black & White Class A Beginners (4-6): Royal Bignell, Bellringers; Champion Black & White Class B Beginners (7 – 13): Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills; Champion Black & White Class C Intermediate (suggested 3+ years): N/A; Champion Black & WhiteAdvanced (suggested 5+ years) Class D: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion Videography: N/A. RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Ava Lindley, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION: Makenna Miller, Lone Pine; HONORABLE MENTION: Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills.

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Champion Class A Computers: N/A; Champion Class B Computers: Tyler Sippl, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Class C Computers: N/A.RES GRAND CHAMPION COMPUTERS: N/A; GRAND CHAMPION COMPUTERS: N/A.

WOODWORKING

Champion – Class A: Brady Mueller, Double Good; Champion – Class B: Ashlee Hanson, Double Good; Champion – Class C: Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion – Class D: Chloe Berning, Lone Pine; Champion – Class E (Outdoor Beginner): Elsja Meijer, Glen Hills Climbers; Champion – Class F (Outdoor Intermediate/Advanced): Dylan Karau, Lone Pine. RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Dylan Karau, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION: Chloe Berning, Lone Pine.

ELECTRICITY

Champion – Class A (Beginner): Carson Stehr, Wildwood; Champion – Class B (Seasoned): N/A; Champion – Class C (Intermediate): N/A; Champion – Class D (Advanced): N/A. RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: N/A. GRAND CHAMPION: Carson Stehr.

MECHANICAL PROJECTS

Champion – Class A (Tractor Maintenance): Christian Nelson, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion – Class B (Tractor Restoration): Dylan Hanson, Double Good; Champion – Class C (Small Engine): Grady McAbee, Lone Pine; Champion – Class D (Handyman): Evelyn White, Forest Timberwolves; Champion – Class E (Metal Fabrication): Daniel Loberg, Wildwood; Champion – Class F (Aerospace): Dylan Hanson, Double Good; Champion – Class G (Models): Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; Champion – Class H (Building Skills (Legos, Knex, etc.)): Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Champion – Class I (Robotics): Callie Haugen, Harmony Hills; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION (Class B-F): Grady McAbee, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION (Class B-F): Dylan Hanson, Double Good; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION (G – I): Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION (Class G-I): Karl Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves.

FOODS & NUTRITION

Champion – Class A: Alannah Curtis, Lone Pine; Champion – Class B: Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion – Class C: Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves; Champion – Class D; Harly Lentz: Rolling Hills, RES GRAND CHAMPION: Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION: Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills.

Food Preservation:

Champion – Food Pres. ​Class G (Grades 4-6): Levi Nelson, Springbrook; Champion – Food Pres. ​Class H (Grades 7+): Hannah Nelson, Baldwin Wide Awake; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Sophia Thommes, Riverside; GRAND CHAMPION: Hannah Nelson, Baldwin Wide Awake.

Cake Decorating:

Champion – Grades 4-5: Avalyn Ptacek, Harmony Hill; Champion – Grades 6-7: Jocelyn Kobernick, Forest Timberwolves; Champion – Grades 8-9: Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills; Champion – Grade 10 & Up: Sydney Haseleu, Springbrook; RES GRAND CHAMP: Avalyn Ptacek, Harmony Hill; GRAND CHAMPION: Sydney Haseleu, Springbrook.

Foods Revue

Champion – Cloverbuds: N/A; Champion – Explorers: N/A; Champion Grades 4 – 5: McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Grades 6 – 8: Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves; Champion 9th Grade & Over: Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Reese Benware, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION: Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades.

CLOTHING

Champion – Class A: McKenna Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion – Class B: Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion – Class C: Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers; Champion – Class D: Emily Smith, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion – Horse Clothing: N/A; Champion – Fashion Decisions: N/A; RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Lauren Thompson, Lone Pine; GRAND CHAMPION: Adaire MacSwain, Trail Blazers.

Clothing Revue

Champion – Cloverbuds: Jillian Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion Grades 3 – 5: Halle Gessler, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion Grades 6 – 8: Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills; Champion 9th Grade & Over: Adaire MacSwain, Hudson’s Trail Blazers; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Jarrett Mason, Rolling Hills: GRAND CHAMPION: Adaire MacSwain, Hudson’s Trail Blazers.

KNITTING & CROCHETING

Knitting

Champion – Class A (Grades 4-6): Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills; Champion Class B (Grades 7th & Over): Emily Smith, Sunnyside Shamrocks; Champion – Class C (Intermediate): Jessica Betzold, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion – Class D (Advanced): Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion – Class E (Machine): N/A; RES GRAND CHAMP KNITTING: Anna Paulson, Rolling Hills; GRAND CHAMPION KNITTING: Evelyn Rohrbach, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

Crocheting

Champion – Class F – ​Beginners(Grades 4-6): Levi Nelson, Springbrook; Champion – Class G – ​Beginners (7th Grade & Up): Molly Draxler, Bellringers; Champion – Class H (Intermediate): Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills; Champion – Class I (Advanced): N/A; RES GRAND CHAMP CROCHETING: Levi Nelson, Springbrook; GRAND CHAMP CROCHETING: Maggie Brown, Rolling Hills.

HOME ENVIRONMENT

Champion – Beginners: Madelyn Dorsey, Forest Timberwolves; Champion – Intermediate: Claire Lingenfelter, Rolling Hills; Champion – Advanced: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Madelyn Dorsey, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION: Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine.

FAMILY & CHILD

DEVELOPMENT

Champion – Class A Grades 4 – 6: Avery Iverson, Dry Run Go Getters; Champion – Class B Grades 7th & up: Grace Mansell, Roberts Ribbon Reapers; Champion – Class C Adopt a Friend: N/A; Champion Health: N/A; Champion – Consumer Savvy: N/A; RES GRAND CHAMPION: Avery Iverson, Dry Run Go Getters; GRAND CHAMPION: Grace Mansell, Roberts Ribbon Reapers.

IN DEPTH DISPLAYS &

YOUTH LEADERSHIP

Champion In Depth Displays: Hannah Nelson, Baldwin Wide Awake; Champion Youth Leadership: Tyler Franklin, Bellringers; RESERVE GRAND CHAMP: Lyle Prusak, Forest Timberwolves; GRAND CHAMPION: Hannah Nelson, Baldwin Wide Awake.

CLUB SCRAPBOOKS

1ST PLACE: Forest Timberwolves; 2ND PLACE: Roberts Ribbon Reapers; 3RD PLACE: Lone Pine.

OPEN CLASS GRAND AND RESERVE GRAND

Grand Champion Field Crops – Robert Ickler, Roberts; Reserve Grand Champion Field Crops – Robert Ickler, Roberts

Grand Champion Vegetables – Teri Foerster, Baldwin; Reserve Grand Champion Vegetables – Dennis Hurtis, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Fruit – Terry Mitchell, New Richmond; Reserve Grand Champion Fruit – Terry Mitchell, New Richmond

Grand Champion Cut Flowers – Thomas Hawk, Wilson; Reserve Grand Champion Cut Flowers – Eileen Van Dyk, New Richmond

Grand Champion Potted Plant – Dayna Grant, Glenwood City; Reserve Grand Champion Potted Plant – Elsie Obermueller, Wilson

Grand Champion Arrangement – Nancy Spott, New Richmond; Reserve Grand Champion Arrangement – Barbara Ramberg, Baldwin

Grand Champion Natural Sciences – Teri Foerster, Baldwin; Reserve Grand Champion Natural Sciences – Linnea Fouks, Deer Park

Grand Champion Arts & Crafts – Robert Beer, Roberts; Reserve Grand Champion Arts & Crafts – Tracey Edwards, River Falls

Grand Champion Fine Arts – Hallie Dopkins, Glenwood City; Reserve Grand Champion Fine Arts – Ruth Neumann, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Exceptional Persons – N/A; Reserve Grand Champion Exceptional Persons – N/A

Grand Champion Antiques – Linda Anderson-McDougal, Woodville; Reserve Grand Champion Antiques – Roberta Walsvig, New Richmond

Grand Champion Photography – Heidi Eliason, Emerald; Reserve Grand Champion Photography – Rikki Van Dyk, New Richmond

Grand Champion Woodworking – Al Anderson, Glenwood City; Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking – Don Stannard, Hudson

Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition – Karen Johnson, Hudson; Reserve Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition – Cindy Croes, Deer Park

Grand Champion Food Preservation – Dan Ahlness, New Richmond; Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation – Kirstin Thompson, Woodville

Grand Champion Recipe Challenge – Charlotte Croes, Deer Park

Grand Champion Clothing – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin; Reserve Grand Champion Clothing – Barb Ramberg, Baldwin

Grand Champion Knitting – Margaret Ohman, Glenwood City; Reserve Grand Champion Knitting – Nanette Jordal, Wilson=

Grand Champion Crocheting – Kelly Clark, Glenwood City; Reserve Grand Champion Crocheting – Annette Zuniga, Glenwood City

Grand Champion Quilt –Kay Debban, Glenwood City; Reserve Grand Champion Quilt – Linda Anderson-McDougal, Woodville

Grand Champion Home Furnishings – Cindy Van Dyk, New Richmond; Reserve Grand Champion Home Furnishings – Teri Foerster, Baldwin.

Senior Citizens:

Plants: Grand Champion – N/A; Reserve Grand Champion – N/A

Cultural Arts/Woodworking/etc.: Grand Champion – N/A; Reserve Grand Champion – N/A

Foods: Grand Champion – N/A; Reserve Grand Champion –N/A

Clothing/Knitting/Home Furnishings: Grand Champion – Mildred Hanson, Baldwin; Reserve Grand Champion – Joyce Boettcher, Hudson [/emember_protected]