Amery woman killed in Village of Deer Park crash

DEER PARK — An Amery woman has died following a head-on collision with a semi-tractor trailer in the Village of Deer Park Friday, July 27.

44-year-old Stacey A. Robb of Amery was killed Friday afternoon when her vehicle collided with a semi.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 46/Main St. S. north of Front St. in the Village of Deer Park. The accident occurred around 4:04 p.m.

Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate a 2008 Kia Sportage Sport Utility vehicle, driven by Robb, was southbound on Main St. S. A 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer unit, driven by Chance M. Zasada, age 39, from Turtle Lake WI, was northbound on Main St. S. Witnesses reported the Kia crossed the centerline and struck the semi unit head-on.

Zasada had suspected minor injuries, however, was not transported to the hospital. Robb was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. There is no indication that Zasada was under the influence of alcohol.

Zasada was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Robb was not wearing a seatbelt.

Assisting with this incident were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Deer Park Fire, New Richmond EMS, St. Croix County Highway Dept. and Medical Examiner’s Office.

The roadway was closed for approximately five (5) hours while deputies investigated the scene of the crash.

The semi is owned by MDM Excavating from Cumberland WI. The semi was loaded with approximated 7500 lbs of sand.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is the 6th traffic fatality in St. Croix County in 2018.