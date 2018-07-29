2-car accident on State Highway 64 sends one to hospital

FOREST — A two-car crash late Saturday evening, July 28 on State Highway 64 a few miles west of Forest sent one person to the hospital for treatment.

[emember_protected]The accident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening along State Highway 64 just west of 290th Street in the Town of Forest.

Two vehicles were westbound along STH 64 when one vehicle rear-ended the vehicle ahead of it, causing the lead vehicle to crash into the north side guard rail.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the rear of the lead car was transported by Glenwood City Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. There was no information available on the number of occupants in the other vehicle or their conditions but no other persons involved in the crash were transported by ambulance.

As of noon Sunday, no details or names of those involved in the crash had been released. More information will be made available when it is received.

The accident is under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. The Glenwood City Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.[/emember_protected]