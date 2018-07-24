MALCOLM C. SHAW

Malcolm Clifford Shaw, age 94, of Boyceville passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Above and Beyond Adult Home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wheeler with Pastor Ron Burke officiating. Burial will take place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn County with military honors by Harmon-Harris American Legion Post #314. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com