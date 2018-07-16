Boyceville man sentenced to 30 months of probation, 30 days in jail on methamphetamine charges

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 49-year-old Boyceville man has been sentenced in Dunn County Circuit Court to 30 months of probation and 30 days in jail on one felony count of manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine.

Chris Herdahl had originally been scheduled for a one-day jury trial July 12, but after reaching a plea deal with the Dunn County district attorney, appeared for a plea and sentencing hearing before Judge Rod W. Smeltzer on July 12.

[emember_protected] Judge Smeltzer, on a prosecutor’s motion, dismissed one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The judge withheld sentencing and instead ordered Herdahl to serve 30 days in the county jail followed by 30 months of probation.

Herdahl must report to the jail by October 5, but if he enters into a drug treatment program, he can receive day-for-day credit on the jail sentence.

While in jail, Herdahl will be allowed Huber privileges. During the time he is sentenced to probation, Herdahl must also follow through on AODA (alcohol and other drug abuse) counseling, cannot possess any firearms and cannot vote.

According to the criminal complaint against Brenda Herdahl, Chris Herdahl’s wife, the Boyceville Police Department had been conducting surveillance on 918 Center Street for approximately one month in early 2017 based on information from a number of sources that methamphetamine was being sold at that address by Brenda Herdahl.

Brenda Herdahl told deputies she had traveled to Minneapolis to “Psycho Suzie’s” on Marshall Street to buy methamphetamine but the location had changed, and she went to 29th and Grant to buy meth from a Hispanic woman from whom she has purchased meth twice in the past, according to the complaint.

Herdahl said she usually buys the methamphetamine from a man named Scott.

According to the complaint, for the previous four months, Brenda Herdahl had been buying methamphetamine, consuming small amounts since she has an addiction, and had been selling the rest to help her pay for her habit. Herdahl typically charged $70 per gram for the methamphetamine, although sales had gone down because of recent police activity in the area.

All together, 84 grams of methamphetamine was recovered from Herdahl, according to the complaint.

Brenda and Chris Herdahl had been clean from methamphetamine for about 16 years until the fall of 2016. By December, Brenda Herdahl had started selling methamphetamine to support her drug addiction. Two ounces of methamphetamine would last approximately two weeks taking into consideration Brenda’s use and Chris’s use and the sale of the drug, according to the complaint.

Brenda Herdahl was sentenced in Dunn County Circuit Court by Judge Smeltzer in October of 2017 to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision and probation.

Brenda Herdahl faced charges associated with four different cases in Dunn County and pleaded guilty on various counts during a court hearing in July of 2017 before Judge James Peterson.

At the July 12 hearing, Judge Smeltzer also ordered Chris Herdahl to pay $268 in court costs and a $250 DNA surcharge. A $300 cash bail posted May 25, 2017, was applied to the court costs and DNA surcharge, and Judge Smeltzer ordered Herdahl to pay the remainder through a payment plan set up with the Dunn County clerk of courts office. [/emember_protected]