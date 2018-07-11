Boyceville Class of 1961

The Boyceville High School Class of 1961 held a class reunion on June 23, 2018 at the home of Jerry and Betty Jean Smith. Pictured are front row, left to right: Donald Heifner, Charlene (Nichols) Pitzrick, Mary Ellen Anderson McIntyre, Mary (Riek) Lagerstrom, Eunice (Shepard) Denning, Jerry Smith. Middle row, left to right: Naomi (Grapes) Hammond, Carla (Suneson) Klingman, Roberta (Lentz) Cochrane. Back row, left to right: Gary Harnisch, Dave Klingman, Pam Nosko, Joanne (Reetz) Klefstad, Ron Purius, Don Suneson, Dale Smith. – photo submitted