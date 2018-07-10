Off the Editor’s Desk – 7-11-2018

Protecting the Constitution!

I am writing this column before President Trump announces his choice for a new Supreme Court Justice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. I am very happy that Trump is getting to nominate a second justice. If Hillary Clinton had won the office, her appointments would be so liberal that the rights that we enjoy under the Constitution would disappear.

The Left has an agenda that would strip those rights away from "We the People". They have long attempted to do away with the First, Second and Fourth Amendments of the Constitution.

The First Amendment contains the five most important freedoms that we have lived under for the last 227 years. They are the freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. The First Amendment in part says that we shall have freedom of religion, not from religion. The right to free speech, a free press, the right to peaceably assemble and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances. That right is not only to address the federal government, but also goes down to the local units of government.

The Second Amendment is the right to bear arms while the Fourth Amendment protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. The left would like to undo these freedoms and put the power in the hands of a few politicians sitting in Washington D.C. If you follow the political circus, that is what Bernie Sanders (Social agenda) campaigned about, free things for all. But most of us know that there is no such thing as free, someone has to pay. If you campaign with the promises to open the public checkbook to all, you will get votes.

The social agenda has accomplished removing God from education and we now have a Holiday event instead of Christmas in our schools.

I recently read a line that stated; “The next Supreme Court Justice must uphold the principles of individual liberty.” I don’t remember who wrote that statement, but that is something that needs to be accomplished.

Ten years go, the Supreme Court ruled that every American has the right to defend themselves. The court affirmed the constitutional right granted in the Second Amendment to keep and bear arms not just for the purpose of creating a militia but also for basic protection for every individual.

Sometime ago I was questioned if I knew where the largest standing army on earth was located. I did not know, but was informed that it was the deer hunters in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and the Dakotas.

Back in June, a young lady who is 28 years old upset a 10-term congressman in New York City in a Democrat Primary. Her name is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She has been called the new face of the Democratic Party. I listened with great interest to cuts from one of her recent speeches. She was for free education, free health care, free this and that. She also spoke about the plight of several minority groups, but she never made a remark about us old white folks. She probably never thought of it, but it is these old white folks that would probably end up paying for all the free amenities that she is promising.

According to the Editorial Board of the New York Post who wrote, “For Democrats planning to head down the path of socialist, especially after Ocasio-Cortez’s stunning primary win, we have one word: Venezuela.

“Ocasio-Cortez’s lopsided victory is only the latest example of Democratic voters signing on to hard-left candidates. Self-professed socialist Bernie Sanders, for example, has been successfully pushing the party to the left since 2016. Even non-socialists are embracing many of his themes, like Medicare for all, free college tuition, whopping minimum wage hikes. Before they go down that road, they might consider the real-life consequences of the failed socialistic economic system now destroying Venezuela.”

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton