Fire destroys structure of Dahl Well Drilling

Fire struck the office and storage facility of Dahl Well Drilling Company Monday afternoon and completely destroyed the structure.

The business owner, Andy Dahl, stated that no one was in the facility at the time of the fire and that his daughter called him to report that the building was on fire.

The St. Croix County Communications Center paged out the Glenwood City Fire Department at 3:04 p.m. Monday, July 9th and by the time they arrived the entire 50 by 80 foot building was totally involved in flames. The property is located at 1236 Hagen Road, just off County Highway DD in Glenwood Township, about four miles southwest of the fire station. Firefighters noted that there were several small explosions from containers stored within the structure.

While enroute fire officials asked for Mutual Aid assistance from Boyceville, Baldwin and Woodville fire stations and later requested a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to be activated which brought firefighters from Spring Valley and Clear Lake.

Fire Department’s tank trucks transported water from the city’s fire hydrants to the scene. Firefighters were on the scene for almost four hours.

With the hot humid weather firefighters became exhausted in a very short time and local ambulance personnel were on hand to check on the condition of the firefighters, but luckily no injuries were reported. No other buildings at that location were damaged by the fire.

Not only was the building lost, but also company records, tools and equipment along with two classic Chevrolet pickups that Dahl had restored. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the facility was covered by insurance. Fire officials gave praise to the many people that brought water for firefighters to drink and cool their heated bodies from the exhausting work.