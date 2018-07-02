Warren Lee Cutting, age 67, of Barron, WI died Friday, June 22, 2018 due to complications from cancer.

He was born on July 1, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to William and Josephine Cutting. Warren served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He married Diane Kershner and lived in Ridgeland, Wisconsin. Together they had two children: a son, Shane Cutting (Laminda); and a daughter, Dawn Kershner. After their divorce, he married Marilyn Beckwith Clayton.

He is survived by his mother: Josephine Just; his wife: Marilyn; son: Shane Cutting (Laminda); daughter: Dawn Kershner; a stepson, Benjamin Clayton (Katrina); two grandchildren, Kyle and Shalyn; brothers: Gary, Scott and Jamie Cutting; sisters: Carmie Johnson, Roberta Johnson and Sherrylynn Koonce.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Cutting; brothers: Robert, Alan and Kenneth.

A memorial service will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed atolsonfuneralhomebloomer.com