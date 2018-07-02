Off the Editor’s Desk – 7-4-2018

Celebrate the birth of this nation!

I thought that it would be good to look up a little history about our Declaration of Independence, and pass it on to you. Most of us remember some of the words from the beginning of the document like:

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another.” And, in the second paragraph, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

[emember_protected] It was on July 2, 1776 that the vote was held to declare independence from Great Britain with 12 of the 13 states voting for independence, declaring; “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be free and Independent States; that they are absolved from all allegiances to the British Crown, and the state of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as free and Independent States, they have full power to levy war, conclude Peace, contract alliances, establish commerce, and to do all other acts and things which Independent States may legal do.”

But it was not until July 4, 1776 that delegates finished making changes in the wording of the document and deleted nearly a fourth of the text, and then it was approved and sent to the printers for publication.

John Adams, wrote a letter to his wife predicting that July 2nd would be celebrated as Independence Day. The text of his letter follows:

“I am opt to believe that (Independence Day) will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the day of Deliverance by solemn acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with stews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from time forward forever more.”

July 4, 1776 was not the start of the American Revolutionary War. It started on April 19, 1775 at Concord, Massachusetts and was waged for eight years, four months and 15 days. On September 3, 1783, the “Treaty of Paris” was signed by Great Britain, and Great Britain agreed to recognize the sovereignty of the United States and that formerly ended the war.

But it was not until September 17, 1787 that the Constitution was adopted and another four years before the adoption of the first ten amendments called the Bill of Rights were ratified.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton [/emember_protected]