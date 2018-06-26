Off the Editor’s Desk – 6-27-2018

The manure flows from actors’ mouths

What can one say about the obscene and offensive language that comes pouring out of the mouths of people that call themselves actors? Over the past couple of years, ever since Donald Trump announced he was running for president, those actors have found a way to fill their mouth with manure.

I remember that late night television host (David Letterman) suggested that Sarah Palin's daughter gets "knocked up" and now many others including Robert de Niro and Peter Fonda have their mouth full of it? De Niro delivered the "F Trump" speech at the Tony Awards and Peter Fonda posted…."we should rip Barron Trump (the president's 12-year-old son) from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles." Peter is probably not any smarter than his sister, (Hanoi Jane) who aided and abetted the enemy during the Vietnam war. If any of us had done what Jane did at the time, we would still be in federal prison.

I still wonder how many American Soldiers suffered for her pro-North Vietnam, anti-American conduct, especially her poses with an anti-aircraft gun in North Vietnam that was used to shoot down American flyers.

But what is wrong with us? We pay big bucks to watch them entertain us on the big screen and the little one in our living room, and that gave Jane Fonda a current estimated net worth of around $200 million.

I must conclude, that they think because we spent that money watching them, that we are receptive to accepting their garbage.

Of course, that’s old news with Jane. But I would like to address your attention to the abuse of power by some of the people within the FBI and DOJ against President Trump. I am not going to write a hundred page book on what has happened.

But I would suggest that you go to the Internet and read about Peter Strzok and his removal. He was an FBI agent and was the chief of the counterespionage section and led the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use on a personal email server. And his relationship with FBI Counsel Lisa Page – the two exchanged some 50,000 emails during the course of the 2016 presidential race and after the election. Their text on August 8, 2016 from Page, asked Strzok, was “Trump’s not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok responded, “No. No he’s not, We’ll stop it.”

These are people left over from the Obama administration and it shows what some officials will do to over ride the voter’s choice. We have a constitutional crisis on our hands.

According to a Fox News report that concluded with “The inspector general report largely dealt with the Justice Department and FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server but uncovered numerous messages that appeared to mix political opinion with discussions about the MYE investigation.” The MYE (Midyear Exam) was the code used in the FBI to refer to the Clinton probe.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton