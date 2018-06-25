Jacqueline M. Dayton, age 65, of Glenwood City, WI passed away on June 23, 2018 at home surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Jacqueline, known as Jackie to family and friends, was born on June 17, 1953 in Euclid, Ohio to Jack and Ruth Hogarth. Jackie was married to Denzil (Denny) E. Dayton Jr on July 30, 1977 in Fairmont, West Virginia. Jackie and Denny relocated to Glenwood City due to Denny’s job. They chose Glenwood City because of the nice country setting. Jackie enjoyed knitting, crosswords, taking drives in her Mustang, watching TV, and spending time with family.

Jackie is survived by husband Denny, son Kevin (Becca), daughter April Jarrell, brother Brian, sisters Candice and Barbara, four granddaughters, three grandsons as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Noel A. Dayton, and grandson Jase R. Dayton.

Interment of cremains will be Friday, June 29, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald, WI. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.