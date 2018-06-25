Hannah Rubusch celebrates 100th birthday

By Missy Klatt

BOYCEVILLE – It’s not every day you meet someone who has lived for a century but this past Sunday, June 24th, I had the privilege of talking with Hannah Rubusch and many of her friends and relatives who love this centenarian as they celebrated her birthday at the Methodist church in Boyceville.

Hannah (nee Hagen) was born on June 25, 1918 in Elk Mound. She attended elementary school in Elk Mound but later moved to Menomonie where she attended high school and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. It was at the St. Paul's parsonage where she married Willard on October 26, 1940.

In 1949 Hannah & Willard built Rubusch’s Sales and Service which operated in “downtown” Boyceville. Besides selling Allis Chalmers Tractors, they also sold well drilling and plumbing supplies. Quite often Willard would be off selling tractors or drilling wells, leaving Hannah to run the store. Everyone that I talked to said she was the best. She knew where everything was and the purpose of every part. She was also a great teacher, teaching even the novice, the proper way to plumb a house, which was the case with Pete Bodette who wrote a tribute to Hannah that was read in church earlier that day. In his tribute he explained that she basically gave him step by step instructions in the proper way to plumb his house. So good were her teachings that he was later able to help his customers when he owned a hardware store in Minnesota. Pete stated, “She was always there with a twinkle in her eye and a quick smile and always ready to help.” Pete concluded his tribute by writing “as you go through life there are people, neighbors, teachers and family members that stand out and Hannah is one of those people that will always be remembered by me as a helpful, caring person.”

Lois (Retz) Sturgul worked for Hannah and Willard for eight years, right out of high school. Her memories from working there were pleasant stating, “We had good days and bad days, more good than bad actually. I learned a lot from her.” Back when she worked there they sold a lot of Allis Chalmers parts, a lot of things in well work and plumbing. Lois reiterates that she learned so much from Hannah. Asked whether she kept in touch with her over the years, Lois remarked, “Oh yes birthday cards, Christmas cards.” Lois was also somewhat surprised that Hannah remembered who she was when she greeted her at the party. Lois concludes by saying “she was a good person to work for”.

Although they were married for over 40 years, Hannah and Willard never had children. Willard’s nieces, Elaine Grutt and Audrey Stendall grew up in the area and spent time with Hannah and Willard. Elaine still lives in Boyceville and visits with Hannah often while Audrey lives in Onalaska. One of Elaine’s earliest memories of Hannah was “when Hannah and Willard were at the Boyceville depot and Hannah was kissing Willard goodbye because he was going into the service.” Elaine comments that she was pretty small but she remembers them kissing goodbye there. Another early memory she has of Hannah also involves trains. Hannah and her mother got on the train to the cities at highways 12 & 79. She said “when they came back they had two dresses for Audrey and I and I still have them in the closet up at the farm.” Replying to the comment that they must have been special dresses, Elaine commented, “it wasn’t every day that they went to the cities.”

With tears in her eyes Audrey expressed how happy she was to see everybody. The line to greet Hannah went on for some time. With many smiles, hugs and handshakes Hannah talked with all her guests as they arrived. In all, there were just over 100 people who came to help Hannah celebrate this momentous occasion.

Audrey remembers family dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas, where Hannah always mashed the potatoes. “I could just see her in the kitchen using the old kind of masher and she always got them whipped up nice and smooth.”

In August of 1978, Ben and Carol Schlosser moved in next door. Hannah was like another grandmother to both their sons, Jeremy who was born later that same year and Jesse who was born in 1980. When their son Jeremy raised chickens, Hannah would always save her scraps for the chickens. Carol said, “She just loved those chickens”. To this day Ben and Carol still live next door.

Which brings up another amazing fact that Hannah still lives in her own house! Granted she has help, with the Visiting Angels providing one-on-one care but Hannah is still very independent. When asked if she had any secrets to living to 100, she simply said no. When pressed she conceded that it was just luck.

Running the business took up most of Hannah’s time that she really didn’t have time for any hobbies. However she was involved with the ladies auxiliary for the legion and was quite a cook. Carol Schlosser recalls that every Memorial Day after the legion had gone around to the different cemeteries, Hannah would have a picnic at their place. Everyone would bring a dish to pass but Hannah would always make baked beans from scratch and she would cook a huge ham and have brats on the grill.

After she retired Hannah took many bus trips with friends, often bringing back souvenirs for other friends from her travels. Good friend, Faye Krueger recalls taking bus trips with her as well as working with her in the auxiliary. One of her other traveling companions was Jeannette Fontaine who accompanied Hannah on trips to Hawaii and Alaska.

About traveling, Jeannette said “Hannah was very adventuresome. She was willing to do anything and everything. She was adventurous about everything but food. She just liked regular food.” Jeannette retells a story from their first trip to Hawaii: “We’re sitting in our hotel room and she’s taken a bath and all of a sudden she runs out naked as a jay bird. I thought Hannah’s my kind of woman! I thought if we run into problems we don’t have to worry.” She knew from that point on that Hannah would be able to handle anything. Jeannette goes on to say that “she is a marvelous traveling companion.”

The stories go on and on and a book could probably be written about her and all the lives that she touched. Suffice it to say the above are just a few memories of a life well lived. Hannah continued the party on Monday (her actual birthday) as more family and friends stopped by the house to wish her well.