Lucille M. Marlett, age 95, of Menomonie, formerly of Boyceville, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.

She was born on November 9, 1922 in the Town of Tiffany, Dunn County, WI to Paul and Lillian (Hanson) Donicht.

Lucille married Clifford Marlett on August 24, 1940 in Stillwater, MN.

She was a good cook and baker and enjoyed sewing, crafting, painting yard signs, and planters. Lucille was a kind and caring person and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her children Barry (Pat) Marlett of Menomonie, Diana Lentz of Eau Claire, Joyce (Lewie) Benitz of Wisconsin Rapids; five grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford, son-in-law Dennis Lentz, grandson Michael Lentz, three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery, Downing, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Friday.

