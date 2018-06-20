St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo packs the fairgrounds in Glenwood City

LAYING BACK on his ride was Clinton, Michigan’s Tanner Phillips during a bareback ride Friday night at the 2018 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo in Glenwood City. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
HARD LANDING — This bull rider at last Friday’s St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo in Glenwood City went one direction while the bull went another. The rider finished with no score. —photo by Shawn DeWit
A COMPETITOR in Frday night’s barrel racing at the 2018 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo in Glenwood City made a sharp turn around a barrel. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
HARD TO HOLD ON TO — This young lady lost her grip and fell off the sheep during Friday nights’ Muttin’ Bustin’ competition at the 2018 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo in Glenwood City June 15. —photo by Shawn DeWitt
STEEPING DOWN from his mount was Tye Casey of Plymouth, IN in tie-down roping competition at Friday night’s performance of the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo. —photo by Shawn DeWitt