Douglas Edward Slind, 87, Superior resident, died Monday, June 18, 2018 at Villa Marina Health and Rehabilitation in Superior.

He was born on June 15, 1931 in Downing, WI to Eddie and Gladys (Marlett) Slind.

Douglas graduated in 1949 from high school in Boyceville, WI. In high school he participated in the WI State track meet in Pole Vault in 1948 and 1949.

He enlisted into the United States Navy in June 1949 and served 3 ½ years of active duty in the Korean War Zone. He served on the USS Renville APA 227 attack transport and USS Philippine See CV-47 aircraft carrier and was honorably discharged on December 31, 1954. After his discharge he went to work for Honeywell in Minneapolis and Boyceville Co-op Creamery. He attended Type Setting School in Charles City, IA. Early 1960’s he was hired by the US Postal Service as a clerk at Boyceville, WI through 1973. He transferred to Superior, WI and worked as a letter carrier retiring in 1987 with over thirty years of service. While working for USPS in Boyceville he enjoyed his hobby farm, raising soy beans, corn in the fields and pasturing heifers and beef cattle. Many different animals found their way onto the farm and were welcomed and cared for.

He married Jo Ann Prim in August 1952 and they celebrated forty-six years of marriage before Jo Ann’s passing in 1998.

Douglas was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Boyceville, WI and St. Francis Xavier and Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church in Superior as an adult. His other memberships include the NALC, NARFE, DAV and the VFW.

He enjoyed farming with his two old tractors, Farmall model F-12 and model C, gardening and following his children and grandchildren in the activities they participated in. After retirement, he loved spending winters in Sebring, FL with his wife Jo Ann, where they hosted many friends and relatives that visited Central Florida.

Douglas is survived by two sons, Steve (Linda) Slind, Boyceville, WI and Jay Slind, La Crosse, WI; two daughters, Patricia “Trish” Slind and Amy Latvala, both of Superior, WI; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Dana, Alex, Andy, Tyler and Christopher and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann, son Charles in 2001 and his parents.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior and continue until the 11:00 AM memorial service with Rev. Fr. Adam Laski of St. Anthony Catholic Church officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Glen Hills Golf Course in Glenwood City, WI.

A private family burial will take place in Mound Cemetery in Downing, WI.

