LANCE E. STRATTON

Lance Eugene Stratton, age 46 of Menomonie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Laura Baker Services Adult Home in Northfield, MN.

Lance was born on February 29, 1972 to Eugene and Brenda (Stusek) Stratton in Menomonie.

Lance is survived by his mother Brenda, sister Belinda Stratton, brother-in-law James Birnstengel, nephews Samuel and Benjamin Birnstengel, special family friend Sean Arena as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene and his sister Amanda Birnstengel.

A Gathering in Lance’s memory will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.

