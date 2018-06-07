UPDATE: Missing Wheeler man found dead

UPDATE: This morning at about 10:43 a.m. Josh Tireman, 30 of Wheeler, was located deceased by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Ace Helicopters by air off 610th St in Otter Creek township.

It appears that he was attempting to negotiate a curve in the gravel roadway on his ATV when he went off the road causing the ATV to overturn into a tree. Mr. Tireman and his ATV were over an embankment off the roadway and were unable to be seen from the roadway.

No foul play is suspected in this crash. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is handling the ATV crash report.

ORGINAL NEWS RELEASE: Tireman was last seen in the Village of Wheeler on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 around 7 p.m. Tireman was last seen wearing a black cut-off shirt and red shorts and was operating a yellow 2016 Polaris ATV with current Wisconsin registration.

Tireman’s family is concerned for his welfare as this behavior is not normal for him.

Anyone with information regarding Tireman’s location is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or to remain anonymous contact Dunn County Crime Stoppers at dunncocrimestoppers.com.