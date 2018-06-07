Altoona man charged with making terrorist threats against GC All-School Reunion reaches plea deal

By LeAnn R. Ralph

EAU CLAIRE — A 23 year-old Altoona man charged with one felony count of making terrorist threats concerning the Glenwood City All-School Reunion last September has reached a plea deal.

Nicholas D. Osterkamp appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with his attorney, Nicholis J. Schroeder, June 6 for a plea hearing before Judge Shaughnessy P. Murphy.

The plea agreement involved a Deferred Acceptance of a Guilty Plea (DAGP) that includes 40 hours of community service.

[ememeber_protected] Upon completion of the DAGP, the charge against Osterkamp will be amended to a misdemeanor of unlawful use of a computer.

Judge Murphy accepted Osterkamp’s guilty plea but deferred a finding of guilt pursuant to the plea agreement.

Osterkamp must also pay $443 in court costs.

A deferred prosecution agreement hearing has been scheduled for June 4, 2020, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.

Bail for Osterkamp was set with a $1,500 signature bond September 8, 2017.

Osterkamp was arrested after threatening gun violence at the Glenwood City All-School Reunion in a Facebook post.

Osterkamp wrote on the Facebook page for the Glenwood City All-School Reunion: “Can I show up with my firearms? Good amount of people my .40 would like to meet.”

According to a news release, the Glenwood City Police Department became aware of the threat of gun violence posted on Facebook at around 10 a.m. Thursday, September 7.

After conducting an investigation, the Glenwood City Police Department determined who had written the post, and with the assistance of the Eau Claire Police Department and the Altoona Police Department, the author of the post was arrested.

At the time of Osterkamp’s arrest, a .40 caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shot gun were recovered at Osterkamp’s residence, according to information provided by Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin.

Making terrorist threats is a Class I felony that, upon conviction, carries a penalty of a fine up to $10,000 and/or a prison term of up to three years and six months. [/ememeber_protected]