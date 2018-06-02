Bus-SUV accident delaying eastbound traffic on I-94 By Editor | June 2, 2018 | 0 AN accident near mile marker 32 on Interstate 94 just east of the Knapp exit has slowed traffic. It appeared that a large passenger bus and a Suburban-type vehicle were involved in an accident in the eastbound lane. Photo by Shawn DeWitt Posted in Area Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Glenwood City boys 4×100 meter relay claims State Bronze June 2, 2018 | No Comments » UPDATE: Shooting suspects apprehended in Barron County May 31, 2018 | No Comments » Colfax woman killed in Town of Wheaton crash May 31, 2018 | No Comments » Fertilizer truck burns, driver injured May 24, 2018 | No Comments » Boyceville baseball team claims share of D-SC championship May 17, 2018 | No Comments »