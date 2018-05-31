UPDATE: Shooting suspects apprehended in Barron County

MENOMONIE — The two suspects in the shooting of a Town of Tainter man Sunday night have been apprehended in Rice Lake.

According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department issued May 31, on Wednesday (May 30), the Pierce County Sheriff's Department went on a high speed pursuit of a red Volkswagen Jetta stolen from Woodbury, Minnesota. The chase went into Pepin County where the chase was discontinued. The suspected operator and passenger in the Jetta were Shawn Goplen and Kari Blank, the two suspects for whom the Dunn County Sheriff's Department had obtained arrest warrants in connection with the shooting.

On May 31, Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received information about Goplen and Blank being seen at the Dollar General Store in Rice Lake.

When deputies arrived at the Dollar General Store, the red Jetta fled the scene with an unknown number of occupants, according to the news release.

“The Jetta was lost during the chase but required returning to the Dollar General,” the news release states.

When the Jetta returned to the Dollar General, Goplen and Blank were taken into custody and are both currently being held at the Dunn County Jail.

According to a spokesperson for the Dunn County Jail, Goplen and Blank were not yet scheduled for a bail hearing as of Thursday afternoon.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim in the Town of Tainter shooting Sunday evening as Bruce R. Sundstrom, 48, of rural Colfax.

Sundstrom suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to recover from the injury, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department dated May 29.

Sundstrom and the two suspects, 34-year-old Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing, Minnesota, and 36-year-old Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth, know each other, according to the news release.

A maroon Jeep, which was one of the vehicles reported to have left the scene after the shooting, was recovered near Boyceville Tuesday morning, May 29. The Jeep had been stolen from Hudson, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, May 27, the Dunn County E-911 Center received a report of an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound in the 5900 block of county Road D in the Town of Tainter.

Sundstrom was transported to Mayo-Eau Claire by ambulance and was conscious at the time of transport.

Goplen is described as white male, 5’11” and weighing 300 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Blank is described as a white female, 5’5” and weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, Goplen and Blank were believed to have left the scene of the shooting in separate vehicles: a mid-2000 model four-door silver Honda or Mitsubishi and a 2000 model maroon Jeep Cherokee.

As of Wednesday morning, the silver Honda or Mitsubishi had not yet been located.