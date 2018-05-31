Colfax woman killed in Town of Wheaton crash

TRAFFIC FATALITY — An 89-year-old Colfax woman has died of injuries she suffered in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Wheaton Monday, May 28. Juanita C. Meyer died when the car, pictured above, she was driving was involved in an accident. Her passenger and husband, Harland H. Meyer, 87 also of Colfax, was being treated for injuries at an area hospital according to a May 30 news release. More details will be made available when they are received from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, who is assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol with the investigation. —photo by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department