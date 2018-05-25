LOWELL W. HINTZMAN

Lowell William Hintzman, age 78 of Menomonie, formerly of Boyceville, passed away Monday, May 21, 2018 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire surrounded by family.

Lowell was born April 4, 1940 in Downing, WI to Herbert and Bessie (Marlett) Hintzman. He grew up in the Boyceville area where he attended high school.

On May 14, 1960 Lowell married Lorraine Lentz in Minneapolis, MN. Together they farmed in the Boyceville area. In 1978 they sold off the dairy cows but continued to farm the land. He logged for a number of years until his mobility kept him from doing so. Lastly, he worked at Pioneer Nursing Home as a maintenance worker. Lowell was long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Connorsville.

Lowell enjoyed watching old western movies, woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping and being outdoors. Most importantly was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lowell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine of Menomonie; his children Lanny (Shirley) Hintzman of Boyceville, Lona (Dennis) Wirth of Prairie Farm, Lois (Duke) O’Flanagan of New Richmond; seven grandchildren Nikki Hintzman, Tiffany (Donaven) Sprague, Tonia (Joe) Henneman, Tabitha (Travis) Koranda, Ashley (Jared) Agrey, Amber (Aaron) Walton, Darren (Ashley) O’Flanagan; ten great-grandchildren Tyler, Jazmin and Kayden Sprague, Denzel, Isabella and Jadin Henneman, Trinity Koranda, Brayden Agrey, Kemer Walton and Brooks O’Flanagan; his sister Deloris Rice; In-laws Shirley (Wesley) Leigh, Lillian Lentz, Gloria Lentz, Joe (Jan) Lentz, Jerry Lentz, Sara Sparks and Shelley Lentz. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arnold Hintzman, father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Cappy Lentz, brothers-in-law Vilas Rice and Alfred Lentz .

Memorial Services were held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 25, 2018 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Gregory Becker officiating. Burial took place at Connorsville Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation was from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.