Boyceville All-Class Reunion to be held June 12

Members of all of Boyceville’s graduating classes are welcome to Jake’s Supper Club on June 12th, 2018. Hospitality hour starts at 11:00 A.M. to noon, lunch will begin to be served at noon.

[emember_protected] It will be a plate lunch, with baked chicken and all the fixings. The meal fee is all inclusive of taxes and gratuity. Reservations are not mandatory, but a phone call or email message to Dawn R.(Smith) Rogers at 715-643-2116 or email at dawnsunuprog@yahoo.com would be nice, so that a plate will be waiting for you. Come join your classmates and share a memory or two. [/emember_protected]