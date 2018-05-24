Jordan Lucas Albricht, known by family and friends as P.D., died peacefully at home in Colfax, WI on May 18, 2018, surrounded by family at the age of 36.

Jordan was born on May 23, 1981, in Menomonie to Jerry and Jolene (Sundby) Albricht. Growing up, Jordan enjoyed playing baseball and riding his dirt bike with friends. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1999.

Jordan was a witty, loving and courageous man. Every Saturday night he went on a date to the movies with his family. He was a movie critic, providing ratings for everything he saw. From his love of movies, Jordan got a job at the Oakwood Mall Theatre, which had some of the best perks!

Jordan loved weekend camping trips with his family and could be seen cruising around visiting many new friends. He especially loved playing intense games of Texas Hold ‘Em Poker with his other brother Steve Rude and Amanda. He had a great passion for his dog Duke, and his many cats.

Jordan is survived by his parents, Jerry and Jolene Albricht; sister, Jenna Albricht (Calli); nephew and godson, Kolton; special friends, Steve and Amanda Rude; maternal grandparents, John and Elaine Sundby; paternal grandma, Ruth Albricht; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerrod Albricht; and paternal grandpa, Harold Albricht. Jordan’s loved ones are at peace knowing he is reunited with family in heaven.

The family would like to thank the hospice team for their compassionate care, and the many special caregivers in Jordan’s life for the past 18 years.

Visitation will be held 9:00 am, on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Tainter United Methodist Church, N7584 690th St., Colfax. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, on Saturday at the church with Pastor Craig Conklin officiating. Private family burial will be at Hill Grove Cemetery, Colfax.

Everyone is also invited to attend a celebration of Jordan’s life on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Viking Bowl in Colfax, starting at 3:00 pm.

Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com