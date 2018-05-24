BHS Class of 2018 Co-Valedictorian and Salutatorian announced

Boyceville High School is proud to announce their Co-Valedictorians for the Class of 2018 – Hayley Bird and Kylie Krueger. The Class of 2018 Salutatorian is Alexis Meixner. All three students have been tremendously involved in both their academic and extracurricular pursuits. We have been fortunate to benefit from their numerous talents and appreciate their dedication to their school and community.

Co-Valedictorian, Hayley Bird is the daughter of Wendy and Kevin Bird of Menomonie. Hayley manages to balance leadership roles, academics and numerous volunteer opportunities. Hayley has held leadership roles as Class President for four years, Student Council member for three years and was elected this year as the Student Council President. When it comes to the Arts and Music Hayley has been an integral part of eight Drama productions, multiple District Solo and Ensemble award winner for Choir and is a Drum Majorette in the Marching Band. Her academic pursuits include Science Olympiad competitions and Quiz Bowl tournaments. The depth and range of her activities at school is impressive and so is her commitment to community. Hayley is a Special Olympics volunteer, assists with Vacation Bible School at church and has gone on Service Mission Trips to Detroit, Michigan and has an upcoming event in Houston, Texas. She was recently recognized for her commitment to community by earning the Menomonie Rotary Club Youth Volunteer Service Award. Their motto is "Service above Self" and Hayley is a true example of this motto. This fall Hayley will be attending UW-Stevens Point majoring in Communication Disorders and Audiology.

Co-Valedictorian, Kylie Krueger is the daughter of Noelle and Jerry Krueger of Boyceville. Kylie has been very active at Boyceville High School and beyond. She is a member of the National Honor Society, played Softball, Basketball, and participated in our 4-H and FFA programs. This year she is the Captain of the Softball team. Kylie even founded an Equestrian Team for our High School, is an active member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horseman’s Association and the national American Quarter Horse Association. In 2015 she was an AQHA World Qualifier in Pole Bending. She starts all of her horses from young unproven prospects and spends years dedicated to training and development and her equine accomplishments are beyond measure. In addition to her academic and personal goals, Kylie also volunteers at her church. She was recently part of a mission trip to Manderson, South Dakota to provide support for home improvements and educational outreach on a Reservation. The students who attended the mission trip gave of their time and skills to local residents and continue to have a connection with the community with follow up relief efforts. She represents our school and community with a positive attitude and acts as an outstanding role model for her peers. This fall Kylie will be attending South Dakota State University majoring in Pre-Veterinary Science.

Salutatorian, Alexis Meixner is the daughter of Alisha and Scott Meixner of Wheeler. Alexis is involved with numerous school and community activities. She is an important part of our Science Olympiad program, a school representative for the Junior Chambers Leadership Team and a Dance Team Captain. In addition, she has been in five Drama productions, Choir and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). Alexis represents our school with pride and positive sportsmanship. She is a National Honor Society member and has earned five Varsity Letters for her contributions to our school programs. Her level of extraordinary accomplishments can only be exceeded by her tremendous intrinsic drive to better herself and her community. She volunteers as an Assistant Sunday School Teacher, a Red Cross Blood donor, and has been on a Mission Trip to Tennessee. Alexis understands that the world she lives in is shaped by the effort one puts forth and she is ready to contribute in the most amazing ways. This fall Alexis will be attending Winona State University majoring in Early Childhood Education.