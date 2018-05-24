Fertilizer truck burns, driver injured

THE DRIVER OF THIS FERTILIZER TRUCK was transported to a hospital by Glenwood City Ambulance after he was injured while unloading it in a farm field along 150th Avenue near County Road D in Glenwood Township on Friday, May 18. Apparently the driver was outside of the truck as it was being unloaded into a farm spreader box. The truck then started to roll away and rolled over the driver’s foot, breaking a bone. The truck rolled into the ditch and caught fire. The fire was contained to the cab of the truck. The truck belonged to Synergy Cooperative and the driver’s name was not available to this newspaper.—photo by Shawn DeWitt