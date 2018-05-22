Dorothy I. Gwin, age 87, of Menomonie, WI died Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Mayo Health Systems Red Cedar, Menomonie, WI.

Dorothy was born March 26, 1931 in Deer Park, WI to Paul and Violet (Peters) Fleming. She was raised on a dairy farm and farmed with her first husband Mac Donohue for several years. She also owned and operated Dorothy’s Bar in Emerald, WI and later worked at Fabri Tek in Amery, WI.

Dorothy enjoyed dancing in her younger years; cooking and baking; trout fishing, her cats, dogs, horses, hummingbirds and all wildlife. She had several close encounters with the black bear that frequented her home on Lucky Lane Rd. and one encounter with a fischer that (Dorothy dominated).

Dorothy is preceded in death by her father, Paul 2003; husband, Mac Donohue in May 1971; and husband Cliff Gwin in October 2010.

Dorothy is survived by her mother Violet Fleming of Eau Claire, WI; sister Judy (Dick) Schimacher of Eau Claire, WI; nieces Terri (Jim) Grzyb and their son Ryan of Eau Claire, WI; six step-children, many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in the Township of Erin, WI with Father John Long as Celebrant. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.

Memorials to the Dunn County Humane Society in lieu of flowers.