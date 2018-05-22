Co-Valedictorians Hayley Bird and Kylie Krueger honored by Boyceville Area School Board

By Scott Wild

BOYCEVILLE – The Boyceville School Board opened their meeting with a hearty congratulations to two young women with straight A’s. Top of their class as Valedictorians of 61 graduates are Kylie Krueger and Hayley Bird.

Krueger will be studying to be a veterinarian for horses in South Dakota, and Bird will attend UW-Stevens Point for Audiology. Graduation is this Friday, May 25 at 7:00 p.m. (The Salutatorian is Alexis Meixner. High Honors graduates include Rian Corr, Marissa Dormanen, Nicole Drinkman, Garrett Joles, Emmett Kapsner, Jason Swanepoel, McKenna Weber and Haley Wold. Graduating with honors are Rylie Andrews, Lauryn Dominick, Mariah Drury, Ryker Ferg, Kyle Holden, Luke Knudtson, Nicholas Martin, Casey Owen, Mariah Schlottman, Emily Voelker and Brennan Wheeldon).

The district is in a flurry of end of school year activities. Wednesday, May 23 is the Regional Girls' Softball at 5:00 p.m. and if they win they will play again on Friday. Thursday, May 24, the WIAA Sectional Track Meet start at 3 p.m. The 5th and 6th grade Track Meet with be May 25 at the High School track. Tiffany Creek Elementary will have their annual picnic on the last student day, June 6.

The board voted “Yes” on approving the Band/Choir trip to Washington, D.C. in May 2019, with 51 students already expressing interest in the trip. A number of new hiring decisions were made at the board meeting. Brent Klefstad will be the new Assistant Football Coach, Austin Donahue was hired as Head of Boys Basketball, and Ruth Ann Ledgerwood (harpist) will take the newly created position of Assistant Drama Director due to the growing student interest in Drama. “I thank you for this role. Football is my passion! Plus, now I will get a free ride to all the games!!” said Brent Klefstad of his new position.

Superintendent Kevin Sipple, District Administrator presented the Open Enrollment Applications, which are looking very good for next year. “Due to the transitory nature of society today we can lose students on a Monday, and gain more by a Friday,” commented Sipple.

The shoe drive has 1763 shoes collected for fund raising so far, with the goal of 2000 by the end of May.

For future school grounds care, Brent Kelfstad recommended to the board a John Deere 304R over a Kubota L4760 for purchase. He gave a very detailed presentation about how his team of four test drove 3 new tractor possibilities, narrowing it down to two choices. After a lot deep discussion, the board approved the recommendation. The John Deere’s 53” width should be better for snow removal on sidewalks, and with a 60” aerator the tractor can aerate everything traveled on. “This is one of the most important purchase we’ll make because of so many years of future use. It was a tough decision between the Kubota and the John Deere,” said Kelfstad. With a trade in of the John Deere 2350 of $4,500, the total package with loader, snow blower, mover attachments and the very critically needed bagger, comes to $57,760.

School Psychologist Bonnie Barker prepared a very influentially written report about how healthy lifestyle creates healthy mental conditions. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Her report showed how sleep, exercise, managing stress, eating healthy foods and new research connecting your “gut health” to your mental health can improve student’s lives.

Fitness#4Mind4Body is part of www.mentalhealthamerica.net and has tons of valuable advice to ensure overall physical and mental health for everyone.

Monday night marked High School Principal, Steve Glocke’s last board meeting.

“It’s been an honor. If there is anything I can do to help, I would be more than happy to come back.” said Glocke.

In other business, the board approved all board members holding the same positions next year, with the single change of Jeremy Mittlestadt as delegate. A donation of $920 from Lyndon Schlough towards the Science Olympiad programs was accepted, in memory of his wife Virginia Schlough. A $1,398 donation to the FFA from Munson Hybrids seed company from a FFA Match Program was also accepted.

The board adjourned and then moved to closed session. The next meeting is Monday, June 18 and will be held at Tiffany Creek Elementary.