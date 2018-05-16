Fire destroys Town of Tiffany home

FIRE DESTROYS RURAL HOME—Fire completely destroyed this home in Tiffany Township Friday afternoon, May 11. The home is located about three miles north of Downing on 1110th Avenue. When Glenwood City Firefighters arrived the two-story structure was totally involved with flames. The home is on the Still Farm, which is owned by Jay and Cynthia Kahut, who were not at home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby building and were able to cool a L.P. fuel tank near the home. Glenwood City Fire Fighters were assisted by equipment and personnel from the Boyceville and United Fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined. –photo by Carole Schurtz