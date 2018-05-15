MICHAEL NUTTER By Editor | May 15, 2018 | 0 (1950-2017) The family of Mike Nutter welcomes friends and relatives to a Celebration of Life Memorial get together on Saturday, May 26th, 1:00 to 3:00 at Cubby’s in Downsville, WI. Snacks available. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GERALD A. “JERRY” RIEK May 15, 2018 | No Comments » BRADEN GERALD LEMLER May 15, 2018 | No Comments » VIRGIL DALE ROBINSON May 7, 2018 MARIAN JEANETTE ENG May 7, 2018 Military funeral for Dean G. Renz May 7, 2018