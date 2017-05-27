Colfax Sportsman Team participates in 2017 Scholastic Action Shooting Sports and Scholastic Clay Target National Championships

The Colfax Sportsmens Club sent 15 athletes to the 2017 Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) national championships on July 14 and 15, 2017 in Marengo, OH.

The athletes competed in Optics Rifle, rimfire pistol, centerfire pistol and the new this year 1911 pistol divisions.

Coming in 21 of 34 teams in the “open” class of optics rifle, was the team’s youngest shooters, competing against squads of top Sr. Vasity and Jr. Varsity as well as intermediate shooters.