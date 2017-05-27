ORION M. FELLAND

Orion M. “Big O” Felland, an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, was born 1929 in Bovey, Minn. and grew up in Colfax, Wis.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann; sister, Betty; brother, David; daughter, Lori and her husband, Jon; son, Eric and his wife, Lisa. Orion had five grandchildren, Andrew, Kathren Grace, Gabrielle, Peter and Danya; and one great-grandchild, “Little H.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; brother, Philip; as well as his parents, Dr. and Mrs. O.M. Felland.

Orion retired from H.B. Fuller Co. after 37 years, manufacturer of industrial adhesives, where he served as a chemist and salesman. He was transferred from St. Paul, Minn. to Midlothian, Va. in 1968 and lived there until his death. He was a lover of good old music, 22 years with barbershop singing in three different quartets as well as Virginia Chapter Chorus. He also enjoyed 35 years singing with Lutheran Church Choirs. Orion loved his golf and was a better player than he would admit. He had many wonderful days chasing the little white ball. Orion was a loyal follower of his beliefs at Swift Creek Baptist Church and a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Bliley’s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.