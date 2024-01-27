Ellison W. W. “Al” Anderson, age 80. of Glenwood City, WI, died Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Al was born December 15, 1943, in Roberts, WI to Lester C. and Viola M. E. (Hagel) Anderson They lived in several areas, from Roberts, Martel, Wildwood, Spring Valley and Elmwood. He attended school at Farm Hill, Nipper Sink, and later graduated from the Elmwood High School in 1962. After his schooling he entered the U.S. Army, with basic training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri and then to nuclear school at Fort Sill, Oklahoma before being sent to Hanau, Germany where he served from 1962 to 1964.

Al married Susan E. Carlson on September 18, 1965, at Faith Lutheran Church in Glenwood City and they later moved to Roberts, WI where he found out he was born in the big farm house across the road. Al worked three jobs before starting with 3M on St. Patrick’s Day of 1966, retiring on August 1, 2000. He really loved his job and the good crew he worked alongside.

Following retirement he went to work with his son, Dean, at the local funeral home and Glenhaven, Inc. driving residents to appointments. Where he loved being a silent jokester and smoozing with everyone. In 1996, he took up woodworking everything from Intarsia pictures, big wooden church clocks and his wooden train collection, among other things. He showed many items over the years at the county fair and received many ribbons. He loved deer hunting and fishing with his boys and grandchildren, until his heart attack when he developed an allergic reaction to fish.

Al is preceded in death by his parents; Brothers: Jerry, Tom, Stanley, and Roger; Grandparents: Louis and Clara Anderson and Henry and Suzanna Hagel; Mother and father-in-law Edwin and Myrtle Carlson. In-laws: William “Bill” Kitchner, Kenneth, David and Phyllis Carlson and Arlene Hill.

Al is survived by wife Susan, children: Dean, Brian (Renee), Craig (Julie), Dian (Leenger) Vargas and Jody Hagman. Grandchildren: Kellie (Joey) Marko, Jessica (Joshua) White, Owen Anderson, Jordyn Hagman, Nyah, Elek and Ilan Anderson, Gavin and Valdin Anderson, Ariana, Diana and Bianca Vargas. Great-grandchildren: Harper and Greson Marko and Lilly White. Sisters: Cleo Kitchner, Rebecca Smith and Linda Anderson. Sisters-in-law: June, Barb and Bev Anderson. Brothers-in-law: Stan (Ann) Carlson, Doug Hill, and Robert Carlson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews cousins and other relatives and friends.