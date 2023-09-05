LeRoy H. Nelson, 94, of Colfax, died on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.

LeRoy was born on the family farm in Dover Township, Buffalo County on April 12, 1929, to Terrence and Aphel (Sandaker) Nelson. He was united in marriage to Doris Johnson on April 22, 1950, in Osseo, WI. In December of 1951, LeRoy was drafted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served dutifully driving heavy equipment loads and providing transportation for base Generals in Hawaii until his honorable discharge in 1953. LeRoy was employed and retired with Sanna Dairy in 1993. Later, he worked for the Colfax Dump for 10 years. LeRoy and Doris moved to Colfax in June of 1974, and were proud to make a home in the same house for 49 years, where they enjoyed countless hours sitting on their front porch watching hummingbirds and waving to neighbors. In his spare time, LeRoy enjoyed fishing, traveling with Doris, watching old westerns, reading Zane Grey books, visiting with friends at Mom’s on Main Restaurant, and spending time with his family.

LeRoy is survived by his daughters: Susan (Ronald) Hanson of Lacey, WA, Nancy (Wayne) Hanson of Strum, and Sandra (Matthias) Lewon of Prairie Farm; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister: Betty Austin of DeKalb, IL; sisters-in-law: Sue Johnson of Aurora, IL and Judy Nelson of Whitehall; son-in-law: Robert Tschumperlin; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; daughter: Sally Tschumperlin; grandson: Jacob Hanson; brothers: LaVerne (Ardis) Nelson, Charles (Ruth) Nelson, Ardell Nelson, and Warren Nelson; and brother-in-law: Floyd Austin.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Evanger Lutheran Church, rural Independence, with Pastor Brian Quade officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.