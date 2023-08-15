Off the Editor’s Desk 8-16-2023
One day last week I was looking into several boxes of old pictures we have in our office, some of which are Polaroid pictures taken back in the 1950’s and 60s. I also found an interesting poem about the “One Room Country School.” It was on a print sheet dated 1943 and a hand written signature, by Pete Bodette. I hope that I am giving credit to the person that wrote the poem, if you know better, please let me know. If you attended a one room country school, you will enjoy this piece.
The One Room Country School
I never went to Harvard
You may think I’m not cool
But I got educated
In a one room country school
One room, eight grades, one school Marm
It often seemed too full
But believe thee me we got the word
Taught by the Golden Rule
Twas in the fall of ’41
My sisters took my hand
We marched 1/2 mile down the road
I felt much like a man
The readin, writin, rithmetic
It all made sense to me
As did the science problems
The his’try and geography
The schoolhouse wasn’t modern
We carried wood and coal
The water came from out a pump
The outhouse had three holes
The lunch box sat out in the hall
In neatly lined up rows
At noon we’d run to grab our own
To find the butter froze
We didn’t mind, it tasted good
We’d trade with other kids
The jam and peanut butter rolls
And cookies made with figs
Then after lunch we’d go outside
A ball game would ensue
The school Marm was the umpire
She made up all the rules
Then after games, back into school
Our studies to pursue
We learned to answer-yes please
We lived that golden rule
T’was yes mam, thank you, pardon me
And open doors for girls
I hated when they’d snarl a smile
And toss their head of curls
When on the playground fights would start
And tattletales would run
The school Marm swung the final blow
Believe me that warn’ t fun
The flag went up, the flag came down
We folded it just right
We never let it touch the ground
Or left it out at night
The school Marm was a husky gal
Who ruled with iron hand
But I’m convinced, no better teacher
Walked across this land
She laughed, she cried, she taught us how
To be good girls and boys
She made us study real hard
She wouldn’t stand for noise
She’s long since parted from this earth
But thoughts of her still rule
I thank the Lord for Marms like her
And the one room country school
Thanks for reading! ~Carlton