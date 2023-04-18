Bulldogs compete in pair of track meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

With clear skies and temperatures reaching the high 80s last week, the Boyceville boys’ and girls’ track and field teams were finally able to compete outdoors for the first time this season.

The Bulldogs thinclads were part of two, five-team meets – one in Durand on Tuesday, April 11 and the other at Elk Mound two days later – where they scored some top individual finishers.

Weather permitting, Boyceville is slated to run, jump and throw at two more meets this week. The Bulldogs were in Glenwood City yesterday and go to Colfax Thursday.

Durand

In its first outdoor meet of the season, both Boyceville teams finished fourth in the Durand Invitational held last Tuesday, April 11 at the Bauer Sports Complex. The Bulldogs girls compiled 60 points while the boys finished with 34.

Senior Haylie Rasmussen led the girls’ squad with a pair of first-place finishes in Durand. Rasmussen jumped 14’ 4” to win the long jump and cleared 4’ 10” in the high jump for another blue-ribbon finish.

Fellow senior Abby Schlough just missed a double win in Durand. She finished first in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet even, and went 30’ 6” in the triple jump to place second.

The ladies 4×400 meter relay also scored a top finish following a run of 4:57.55.

Junior Jaden Steven secured seven team points after placing second in the 800 m run and fifth in the 400 m dash. Freshman teammate Ashlyn Maska ran to a fourth-place showing in the 1,600 m and was fifth in the 800 m.

Not to be outdone, junior Peter Wheeldon scored a pair of victories for the boys’ squad as he placed first in both the 400 (:54.53) and 800 (2:25.83) meter runs.

The boys also ran to gold in the 4×800 meter relay with a time 10:53.23.

Junior Caden Wold posted a second-place finish in the 100 meter dash (:11.51).

Freshman Forest Bettendorf placed fourth in the 800 meter run as did Brandon Dunn in the shot put.

Durand won the girls competition with 94 points, and Elk Mound, with 135 points, claimed the boys’ title.

Elk Mound

For the first time in at least 13 years, Elk Mound hosted a track and field meet and the Bulldogs where there to help christen the Mounders newly renovated track and field facilities Thursday, April 13.

With summer-like conditions, Boyceville’s girls and boys both finished fifth in the final team standing – the girls collected 27.5 points and the boys tallied 16.

Despite some tough competition in the 5-team meet that included the hosts along with Prescott and fellow D-SC competitors Mondovi and Colfax, Boyceville did earn a handful of first-place finishes.

For the second time in three days, Haylie Rasmussen scored a pair of wins with first-place finishes in the high jump (5’) and long jump (14’ 4.5”).

Abby Schlough also added another one-two punch with her second straight win in the triple jump (30’ 6”) and a second in the pole vault (7’ 6”).

Halle Tonn also placed in the pole vault finishing in third as did the girls 4×100 meter relay.

Jaden Stevens scored a team point by taking fifth in the 400 meter dash.

The Boyceville boys won a pair of sprints. Caden Wold came in first with a :23.97 in the 200 m after finishing fourth in the 100 meters. Peter Wheeldon added another win in the 400 meters with a time of :53.82.

Michael Montgomery placed fifth in the 800 meters as did Mark Knopps in the 3,200 meter run.

Prescott won both the boys’ and girls’ team titles.