Bulldogs earn academic all-state basketball honors

14 members of this past season’s Boyceville boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) academic all-state honors.

11 members of the Boyceville girls’ basketball team along with three players from the boys’ squad were named to the academic all-state honor role which requires each athlete be a varsity player that maintains at least a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). Each player will receive a WBCA certificate.

Lady Bulldogs to earn such distinction were: seniors Hailey Hanestad, Rachael Montgomery, Cambrie Reisimer and Abbygail Schlough; juniors Hannah Dunn, Cora Leslie, Jaden Stevens, Sarah Stoveren and Jadynn Traxler; and freshmen Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden.

The Boyceville girls’ basketball team finished second in Division 4 with an average 3.928 GPA.

Earning all-state academic honors for the Boyceville boys’ team were seniors Mason Bowell, Simon Evenson and Jackson Phillips.