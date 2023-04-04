Boyceville sends six to WWF Kids Folkstyle State youth wrestling

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON — Boyceville had a half dozen of its youth wrestlers qualify for the 2023 Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s Kids Folkstyle State Championships which were held Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25 at the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison.

Competing at this year’s youth state championships for Boyceville were four-time state qualifiers Owen Tuttle and Lexton Benitz, three-time qualifiers Treylyn Heinz and Easton Retz, two-time participant Jordy Cassellius and first-time state qualifier JB Mittlestadt.

Although none of Boyceville’s grapplers reached the podium, the Bulldogs finished a collective 12-12 in the two-day tournament.

Lexton Benitz went 2-2 in the state championships while competing at 120 pounds for boys’ born in 2010-11. Benitz also placed first at the 2023 regional.

Owen Tuttle, wrestling at 175 pounds in the boys’ born in 2008-09 division, posted a 4-2 record in the state tournament. He took third in the 2023 regional.

Jordy Cassellius finished 2-2 at this year’s state tournament while wrestling at 57 pounds in the boys’ born in 2014-15 division. Jordy was a first-place finisher at the 2023 regional.

Competing in the boys’ born 2010-11, 79-pound division, Treylyn Heinz went 0 – 2 at the state tournament. He placed first at the 2023 regional.

Easton Retz competed in the boys’ born in 2012-13, 95-pound weight class and finished 2-2 at the state tournament. Retz copped first at the 2023 regional.

In his first state appearance, JB Mittlestadt finished 2-2 in the boys’ born 2010-11, 110-pound weight bracket. JB placed second in the 2023 regional tournament.